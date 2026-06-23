Lawyers urge Bar bodies to back Justice Sandhawalia’s elevation to Supreme Court

Members of the legal fraternity have called upon the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh and the High Court Bar Associations of Punjab-Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to back the elevation of Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia to the Supreme Court.

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In a press note issued on Tuesday, the lawyers urged the four institutions to make representations before the Chief Justice of India, the Supreme Court Collegium, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice and other constitutional authorities in favour of Justice Sandhawalia’s appointment to the country’s highest court.

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The appeal, circulated by advocates A.S. Qaumi, S.S. Kundhali and other lawyers, said the case for his elevation was based not merely on seniority or recent developments concerning judicial appointments but on “merit, proven competence, impeccable integrity and a distinguished record of service to the judicial institution”.

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The lawyers described Justice Sandhawalia—whose parent High Court is the Punjab and Haryana High Court—as one of the most respected judges to have emerged from the institution in recent decades. They said he had earned recognition for his intellectual rigour, balanced approach, understanding of constitutional and statutory law, and commitment to justice.

The statement said Justice Sandhawalia enrolled as an advocate in August 1989 and built a practice covering civil, criminal, service, land acquisition and constitutional matters before being elevated as an Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 30, 2011. He was confirmed as a Permanent Judge on January 24, 2014.

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The appeal further referred to his administrative record, particularly his tenure as Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court between February 4 and July 8, 2024. During this period, he introduced measures aimed at streamlining judicial functioning, strengthening institutional discipline, improving case management and ensuring efficient administration of justice.

The statement said Justice Sandhawalia was widely regarded among members of the Bar and Bench as a judge of “unimpeachable integrity, exceptional industry and outstanding competence”, adding that his court had consistently been known for preparedness, efficiency, fairness and commitment to timely justice.

The signatories also referred to his judicial lineage, noting that his father, Justice Surjit Singh Sandhawalia, had served as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and later the Patna High Court.

The appeal further noted that Justice Sandhawalia’s elevation would make him the first Sikh judge of the Supreme Court in nearly a decade. The lawyers argued that while merit must remain the primary consideration, his appointment would also contribute to diversity and inclusiveness in the higher judiciary.

Stating that sections of the legal fraternity and many citizens in Punjab had expressed concern over the prolonged absence of Sikh representation in the Supreme Court, the appeal said the issue should be considered with sensitivity while keeping the focus on judicial merit, constitutional values and public confidence in the appointment process.

Calling Justice Sandhawalia a jurist whose credentials were “beyond dispute”, the lawyers asserted that his elevation would strengthen the Supreme Court and reaffirm the principle that merit, integrity, judicial excellence and institutional commitment remain paramount considerations in appointments to the apex court.

They urged the Bar Councils and Bar Associations concerned to “speak with one voice” in support of Justice Sandhawalia’s elevation.