Longowal stadium row: HC seeks affidavit from Punjab on tree felling allegations

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the State of Punjab to file an affidavit confirming its stand that no trees have been cut on the government land adjoining Longowal police station, where a sports stadium is proposed to be constructed. The direction follows allegations that trees were being felled and peacock habitat destroyed at the site.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor recorded the State’s undertaking that “no further trees in the disputed area shall be felled until specific permission is granted by this Court”.

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“The respondents shall place on record, by the next date of hearing, an affidavit confirming their stand that no trees have been cut in the area in question,” the Bench asserted, while fixing the matter for further hearing October 28

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Dispute over compliance with earlier order

The matter was brought to the Bench’s notice after a petition was filed by Jasinder Sekhon in connection with an earlier order under which the applicants were directed to approach the authorities concerned through a representation.

Appearing before the Bench on Sekhon’s behalf, senior advocate RS Bains and counsel Shehbaz Thind submitted that the authorities – without properly considering the issues raised in the representation and without providing an opportunity of hearing to the applicants – had proceeded to cut a large number of trees and peacock habitat was being destroyed.

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After the Bench issued notice of motion was issued, Punjab’s Senior Deputy Advocate General Salil Sabhlok accepted notice and submitted that “no construction has been raised in the area in question and no trees have been felled”.

Petition seeks wildlife assessment and protection of land

Among other things, Sekhon was seeking restraint against further felling, uprooting or removal of trees and further work on the government land adjoining Longowal police station for the proposed sports stadium without first undertaking the wildlife-habitat assessment advised by the Forest Department.

She also prayed for setting aside the recommendation dated September 27, 2023, to the extent that the site was recommended without properly considering the existing tree cover, habitat and earlier forest and wildlife records.

Sekhon also sought directions for reconsidering the site after associating the competent forest and wildlife authorities, besides consideration of declaring the land a conservation reserve, protected area or placing it under appropriate any other legal category.

Sekhon contended that the intent was to protect and maintain the same as a green and wildlife area instead of using it for construction of the proposed stadium. “The present writ petition has been filed for protection of the existing green cover and natural habitat of situated on government land adjoining police station, Longowal, district Sangrur, where the respondents propose to construct a sports stadium. The land contains a large of old trees and is inhabited by a protected species under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972,” the petitioner added.