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Home / Legal News / 'Mawan Dheeyan' scheme challenged in high court as ‘vote-buying move’ over mandatory voter ID clause

'Mawan Dheeyan' scheme challenged in high court as ‘vote-buying move’ over mandatory voter ID clause

It was further submitted that the requirement of voter ID mandatorily for the grant of benefit under the scheme 'manifests its purpose i.e., to act as a quid pro quo for securing votes'

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:34 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses a gathering during the launch of 'Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana' in Dhuri. File photo
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday fixed October 5 for hearing a petition filed in public interest, challenging notification issued by Punjab notifying “Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana”. Among other things, the bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor was told that the scheme was launched only to secure votes.

Describing itself as a charitable society working in the field of transparency, good governance, accountability and protection of public interest, petitioner Harbakhsh Charitable Society contended that the scheme provided monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to women belonging to the Scheduled Caste category and Rs 1,000 to other women registered as voters in the state of Punjab.

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Appearing before the bench, the petitioner through advocates Varun Dutta and Karan Bhardwaj contended that scheme notified on April 2 was being challenged “on the ground that its purpose is only to secure votes in favour of the ruling dispensation”.

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Elaborating, the counsel said clause 9 of the scheme specified the documentation required to avail benefit under the scheme. “It is asserted that mandatory requirement of voter ID card of Punjab state, issued by the Election Commission of India, for availing benefit under the scheme clearly indicates that object of scheme is only to secure votes from the beneficiaries.”

It was further submitted that voter ID card could be one of the documents required for the purposes of identification etc., but requiring it mandatorily for the grant of benefit under the scheme “manifests its purpose i.e., to act as a quid pro quo for securing votes”.

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Punjab Additional Advocate-General opposed the petitioner’s claim and sought adjournment “in order to obtain instructions and clarify the purpose for which voter ID card is made mandatory for grant of benefit under the scheme”.

Taking note of the request, the bench fixed the matter for October 5.

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