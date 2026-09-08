MGNREGA funds diverted, but no FIR or action: HC seeks Rohtak DC’s personal affidavit

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Rohtak Deputy Commissioner to file his personal affidavit clarifying the status after observing neither an FIR has been registered, nor action taken, despite an Ombudsman’s report acknowledging diversion of funds under the MGNREGA Scheme and a preliminary report substantiating the facts.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rajesh Gaur passed the direction while hearing a PIL filed by Ram Chander and another petitioner against the State of Haryana and others respondents.

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At the onset, the Bench took note of the considerable time that had elapsed since the Ombudsman’s report was filed.

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“Despite the report of the Ombudsman filed way back in the year 2023, acknowledging that funds under the MNREGA Scheme have been diverted and a preliminary report substantiating such facts, neither FIR has been lodged nor any action is taken in this regard,”

The court then asked the district administration to place its position before it through an affidavit personally sworn by the Deputy Commissioner. “In that view of the matter, we call upon the Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak, to examine the matter and file his personal affidavit, clarifying the status in this regard”.

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For the purpose, the Bench set a two-weeks deadline from the passing of the order. the matter will now come up for further hearing on September 22.

The petitioners were represented by advocate G S Gopera, while Additional Advocate-General Deepak Balyan appeared before the Bench on Haryana’s behalf. The court was also assisted in the matter by senior advocate and senior panel counsel Dheeraj Jain, along with counsel Gurneet Sagoo.