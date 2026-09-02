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Home / Legal News / MP-MLA cases under scanner: High Court asks Centre to furnish ED, CBI, Tax probe details

MP-MLA cases under scanner: High Court asks Centre to furnish ED, CBI, Tax probe details

'The authorities will also be at liberty to examine any mismatch and clarify the position in that regard'

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:04 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court. Tribune file photo
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for details of cases against MPs and MLAs being prosecuted by the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Income Tax Department after the State of Punjab told the court that details of several such matters were not readily available.

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At the onset, the counsel for the State of Punjab submitted before the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor that several matters were being prosecuted by the ED, CBI and Income Tax Department. But details were not readily available.

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Taking a note of the submission, the Bench asserted: “We request the Additional Solicitor-General of India to collect such information from the Central authorities/departments concerned and place it on record by the next date. The authorities will also be at liberty to examine any mismatch and clarify the position in that regard."

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Before parting with the case, the Bench noted that the counsel representing the CBI also undertook to furnish such details within three days. The case will now come up for hearing on September 22.

The Bench was hearing suo motu or Court on its own motion matter “In Re: Special Courts for MPs/MLAs” for monitoring the progress of cases pending against the MP/MLAs. The High Court has already made clear its intent to fast lane the cases involving sitting and erstwhile parliamentarians and legislators of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

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The Supreme Court had earlier asked the Chief Justices of all the High Courts to forthwith list all pending criminal cases involving sitting/former MPs and MLAs, particularly matters where stay had been granted, before appropriate Benches comprising of the Chief Justice and/or designates.

The Bench, during an earlier hearing, had observed that public interest litigations were being entertained pursuant to the Supreme Court orders in the case of “Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and others versus Union of India and others”.

“The observations were made for monitoring by the High Courts of the progress made in various cases instituted against MPs/MLAs pending before the Special Courts. Various orders have been passed from time to time,” the Bench had added.

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