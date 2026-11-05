The Punjab Public School, Nabha, conferred its 23rd Roll of Honour Award for 2026 on Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Punjab Governor and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria presented the award at the school’s 66th Founders’ Day celebrations held on Thursday. Kataria is also the Chairman of the school’s Board of Governors.

The honour recognises Justice Puri’s professional achievements and distinguished career in law and public service. It also marks a significant homecoming for the judge, who joined the institution in 1974 and completed his ICSE examination in 1980.

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According to the citation issued by the school, Justice Puri actively participated in the school orchestra and philanthropic activities during his student days. After completing school, he pursued his pre-university studies at Government College, Nabha, before graduating with BA Honours School in Economics from Punjabi University, Patiala, in 1984. He subsequently shifted his academic focus to law, obtaining his LLB in 1987 and LLM in 1990 from the same university.

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Justice Puri began his legal career as a first-generation lawyer, practising before the subordinate courts at Nabha. He simultaneously qualified the UGC-NET in Law, following which he was invited to teach at the Faculty of Laws, Panjab University, Chandigarh.

After shifting to Chandigarh, Justice Puri began practising before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1991. From 1992 to 1998, he served as a visiting lecturer at the Faculty of Laws, Panjab University, teaching final-year LLB students subjects including the Indian Evidence Act, the Limitation Act, the Representation of the People Act and consumer protection laws.

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Justice Puri’s association with legal education and professional training extended beyond the university. He delivered lectures at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Chandigarh, imparting training to civil servants and revenue officers of Punjab. He also addressed training programmes for law officers of Punjab National Bank and senior officers of the Punjab State Cooperative Training Institute. His other engagements included lectures at IAS and PCS training centres at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and Punjabi University, Patiala.

In 2009, he was appointed Additional Advocate-General of Punjab, a position he held for eight years until June 2017. During his legal practice at the High Court, he dealt with a wide spectrum of matters, including civil, service, criminal, corporate, environmental, cooperative and election-related cases.

Justice Puri was sworn in as an Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on November 22, 2019. He was appointed a Permanent Judge on October 25, 2021.

The school’s 66th Founders’ Day celebrations were spread over November 4 and 5. Justice Puri had also been invited to be the Chief Guest at the Variety Entertainment Programme scheduled for November 4 in the school auditorium, followed by dinner at the Junior Wing campus.

The citation accompanying the award described the honour as recognition of Justice Puri for “achieving exceptional distinction in life and doing his alma mater proud”.