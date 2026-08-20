NDPS trial delays: HC summons Haryana DGP to explain police witnesses’ absence

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana Director-General of Police to remain personally present before it on the next date of hearing and explain why prosecution witnesses, particularly police officials, are repeatedly failing to appear before trial courts to record their evidence in NDPS cases despite warrants being issued against them.

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The direction was issued by Justice Sumeet Goel while dealing with a petition seeking regular bail in a drugs case registered at a police station in Ambala district under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in January last year.

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After hearing counsel Ashok Giri and Mohit Giri for the petitioner, the court noted that the accused was arrested on January 24, 2025, and the challan was presented on June 24, 2025. Although 19 prosecution witnesses had been cited, “none has been examined till date.”

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The court also recorded that the plea was the petitioner’s second attempt to seek regular bail. The first petition had been dismissed as withdrawn on November 19, 2025. Justice Goel, during the course of hearing, noted that the problem of official witnesses not appearing in NDPS trials was not confined to the present case.

“It has been repeatedly observed that official witnesses in NDPS cases—who, in most cases, comprise police personnel—are consistently failing to appear before the court to tender their evidence, despite the issuance of bailable warrants and, in numerous instances, even non-bailable warrants,” Justice Goel observed.

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The court noted that the problem extended even to the execution of warrants. “Alarmingly, there exist several cases where even bailable warrants remain unexecuted for extended periods, resulting in routine adjournments of trials under the NDPS Act solely on this count.”

Describing the situation as more than an isolated lapse, Justice Goel termed it as “a deeply disturbing and systemic lapse in the prosecutorial mechanism, whereby the trial is stalled indefinitely due to the indifference or willful non-cooperation of official witnesses.”

The Court linked the failure of official witnesses to the constitutional right to a speedy trial. “Such conduct not only frustrates the right of the accused—whether incarcerated or on bail—to a speedy trial as enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, but also gravely undermines the administration of criminal justice,” Justice Goel observed.

The court also expressed concern over the consequences of such conduct for public confidence in the justice system. Justice Goel observed: “The abdication of duty by official witnesses, who are employees of the State, erodes public confidence in the justice delivery system and emboldens criminal elements by showcasing prosecutorial apathy.”

The court cautioned against a situation in which procedural failures were allowed to impede the functioning of courts by saying: “It sets a dangerous precedent where procedural laxity takes precedence over judicial efficacy.”

The order also connected the delay in trials with the larger objective of the NDPS Act. Justice Goel observed: “The resultant delay compromises deterrence and enables the recycling of narcotic offenders back into society during pendency of trial and obstructs the overarching objective of the NDPS Act—namely, the containment of the menace of drug trafficking and substance abuse.”

The Court said the failure of State officials, particularly serving police officials, to perform their duties amounted to “an affront to both rule of law and societal welfare. “Senior police officials—in particular, at the helm of the police force at the district level, i.e. the concerned SSP/SP are also under a bounden duty to monitor the conduct of police officials and ensure their presence for tendering evidence before the concerned trial court,” Justice Goel added.

The court also questioned the failure of senior officers to address the conduct of officials working under their supervision. “This seeming abdication of duty by the senior police officials, by not paying any heed to this conduct of police officials, under their supervision, is, thus, a malady to which this court finds itself unable to turn a nelson’s eye,” Justice Goel observed.

Against this backdrop, the court ordered the petitioner to be released on interim regular bail until the next date of hearing. At the same time, it directed the Haryana DGP to appear personally and explain the situation. “The Director-General of Police, Haryana, is directed to remain present, in Court, on the next date of hearing to explain the malady of prosecution witnesses, especially when such witnesses are police officials, not appearing in the trial Court for having their testimony recorded as prosecution witnesses, despite repeated warrants having been issued against them,” Justice Goel added, while fixing the matter for September 1.