NEET faces fresh OMR row: Candidate alleges score changed from 520 to 85; HC seeks original answer sheet

The controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 has taken another turn, with a candidate approaching the Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging that her OMR answer sheet and score were changed, leaving her with 85 marks instead of the 520 marks she claims to have secured.

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The case comes weeks after the NEET-UG examination was hit by a paper-leak controversy, following which a re-examination was conducted for the affected candidates on June 21. The examination and its aftermath have since been marked by allegations concerning the integrity and handling of examination records.

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Also read: 6 NEET-UG candidates move SC over alleged discrepancies in OMR sheets

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Plea claims discrepancies in NEET OMR sheets, HC seeks NTA stand

The latest dispute has been raised by Diksha Devi, a NEET-UG candidate who appeared in the re-examination. She is seeking judicial intervention over alleged discrepancies in her OMR sheet and scorecards.

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Appearing before the Bench of Justice Suvir Sehgal and Justice Deepinder Singh Nalwa, her counsel stated that two different score cards were uploaded on the website. He submitted that one scorecard showed that petitioner had scored 85 marks out of 720. As per scorecard uploaded earlier, she had scored 520 marks out of 720. Referring to the discrepancies, the counsel added respondent – the National Testing Agency (NTA) changed the OMR sheet.

NTA counsel Arun Gosain, on the other hand, submitted that the representation submitted by the petitioner had already been decided. He also placed on record a copy of an email written in the matter on July 27.

Taking a note of the rival submissions, the Bench ordered: “Let the original OMR sheet, as well as the score cards, be produced before this court in a sealed cover”. The Bench fixed the case for further hearing on August 14.

In her petition, Diksha Devi had earlier submitted that the NTA uploaded her OMR sheet on its website on July 13, along with the correction window. After matching the responses shown in the OMR sheet with the official answer key, she calculated her score at 520 out of 720. However, her score was shown as 85 out of 720 when the NEET result was declared on July 16,

The petitioner subsequently received another OMR sheet from the NTA on July 17. She claimed that while the particulars on the two OMR sheets were the same, the answers marked on them were different. According to her, the second OMR sheet contained responses which resulted in a score of only 85 marks.

The discrepancy did not end there. The petition stated that she received an email from the NTA on July 19 after she raised a grievance. In it, her result was mentioned as 520 marks out of 720. The mark sheet also carried the same credentials.

She and her family thereafter visited the NTA office on July 20 and submitted a written complaint regarding the discrepancy. The petitioner stated that her result was subsequently changed to 520 marks, but on July 27 it was again changed to 85 marks.