No coercive action against shooting coach in sexual assault case till May 15, orders SC

The Supreme Court has ordered that coercive steps shall not be taken in an alleged sexual assault case against “a reputed shooting coach with an unblemished career spanning over two decades and a Commonwealth Youth Games gold medalist”.

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The order will remain in operation at least till May 15 –– the next date of hearing in the matter. The direction came as the court directed the petitioner to appear before the investigating officer (IO) and extend full cooperation in the investigation.

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The bench added that it would be open for the IO to undertake the necessary interrogation of the petitioner in accordance with the law.

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“On the returnable date, the IO shall remain present before this court with all the papers of his investigation,” the bench asserted, while asking Senior Additional Advocate-General Alok Sangwan, appearing for the state, to look into the papers of the investigation and assist us by providing a short note.

The special leave to appeal was placed before the bench of Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Vijay Bishnoi after the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on March 17, dismissed the application for anticipatory bail.

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In his petition filed through counsel Ajay Pal, the petitioner contended that he represented India with distinction at numerous international shooting competitions held in Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary and other countries.

Ajay Pal contended on his behalf that an FIR was registered on January 6 under the provisions of the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Women Police Station, NIT, Faridabad.

“The implication of the petitioner in a case of such grave nature has resulted in irreversible damage to his dignity, professional standing, and societal image, which cannot be undone even if the petitioner is ultimately exonerated. The Hon'ble High Court has failed to appreciate that in cases of this nature, the mere pendency of accusations operates as a punishment in itself, thereby necessitating a cautious and balanced approach,” he added.