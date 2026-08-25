'No laxity in making hospitals functional': HC tells Punjab, Haryana to ensure doctors, paramedical staff are recruited

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has reminded Punjab and Haryana that providing medical and health facilities to citizens is a “primary concern of the State”, while asserting that the exercise of recruiting required doctors and medical staff will also be carried out to ensure a robust healthcare system.

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“We may indicate that providing of medical/health facilities to the citizens is a primary concern of the State and no laxity in this regard be appreciated,” the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor observed.

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The Bench was hearing a public interest litigation concerning the availability and functioning of healthcare facilities in the two States. “We expect that two States will promptly respond to ensure that adequate medical facilities are made functional at the earliest,” the Bench said.

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The Court made it clear that merely creating healthcare infrastructure would not be sufficient. Operationalising the facilities would necessarily require the appointment of doctors and paramedical personnel. “It goes without saying that the required recruitment of doctors/para medical staff etc. would also be undertaken,” the Court observed.

At the onset, Punjab informed the Court that ICUs in Moga, Ropar and Malerkotla were likely to become operational within two weeks, while the critical care block in Ferozepur was expected to be made operational within six weeks. “So far as District Ferozepur is concerned, we are informed that the critical care block is under final stage of construction,” the Bench observed.

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Taking note of the submissions, the Court directed the Secretary, Medical Health, Punjab, to place on record the up-to-date status of functioning of ICUs in all districts. The Secretary, Medical Health, Haryana, was similarly directed to file an affidavit indicating the up-to-date status of health facilities in all district hospitals.

“Certain constructions are awaited on account of restraint order passed by this Court due to which some of the standing trees have not been removed. All such aspects would also be placed on record,” the Bench added, while fixing the matter for further hearing on September 1.

The Bench had initially questioned Punjab’s decision to outsource CT scan and MRI facilities in a civil hospital after asserting that the State was duty-bound under its sovereign function to provide basic healthcare facilities.

The assertions and directions came as the court examined the functioning of Malerkotla Civil Hospital during the hearing on in the public interest litigation filed by Bhisham Kinger. Expressing dissatisfaction, the Bench had asserted: “This court fails to understand as to why a private laboratory is required to be engaged, when the State is duty bound under its sovereign function of providing basic health care facilities, which includes purchase of CT scan and MRI machines, which in present times are necessities of modern time hospital amenities to be available at district as well as sub division level hospitals”.