'No reasons for third biometric check': HC sets aside HSSC action against clerk over facial verification mismatch

A government recruitment agency cannot order repeated biometric and facial verification, and initiate adverse action against a selected candidate over an unexplained mismatch, particularly after earlier verification exercises have been successful, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled.

Setting aside the Haryana Staff Selection Commission's decision to withdraw the recommendation of a clerk appointed following the 2019 recruitment process, Justice Nidhi Gupta observed that the authorities had failed to explain why a third round of biometric and facial verification was required or what criteria justified the exercise.

The ruling came in the case of a candidate selected against the Haryana Staff Selection Commission's 2019 advertisement for recruitment to 4,858 Clerk/Group C posts. His documents and biometric and facial details were scrutinised in earlier rounds, following which he was declared successful and appointed.

Justice Gupta’s Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the candidate appeared in the written examination, cleared document scrutiny and figured in the final merit list declared on September 3, 2020. He joined as a clerk after he was offered appointment vide letter dated September 14, 2020.

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After earlier successful rounds of biometric and facial verification, the Commission called him for another exercise in July 2023. This time, the verification report recorded a mismatch, following which the Commission withdrew its recommendation in November 2023 and asked the department concerned to take necessary action against him.

The candidate challenged the action, pointing out that he had already cleared the earlier verification exercises and had been working in government service for years. "It is not disputed that in the previous two biometric and facial verifications, petitioner had passed and had accordingly been declared successful in the final results dated September 3, 2020, and July 5, 2022. Pursuant to the same, the petitioner has admittedly been appointed vide the letters of appointment dated September 14, 2020, and December 12, 2020, where after the petitioner has been continuing in service without break since September 14, 2020, i.e. for a period of more than six years," Justice Gupta observed.

Finding merit in his challenge, Justice Gupta observed reasons were not provided for ordering another round of verification or explaining why the earlier exercises were considered insufficient. "A perusal of the notice shows that no reasons whatsoever have been given as to why a third biometric verification of the petitioner is required/necessitated. There is nothing whatsoever brought on record by the respondents to reveal any application of mind before issuing the impugned notice," the court observed.

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Justice Gupta added: "No reasons have been assigned by the Commission for the mismatch. Respondents have failed to take into account the fact that it is possible that facial structure etc. may change over time and therefore facial verification may have failed in this one instance."

The court also took note of the absence of material establishing that the candidate's biometric details had been sent for forensic verification, as stipulated in the relevant condition of his appointment letter. Referring to a condition mentioned in the appointment letter dated December 12, 2022, the Court observed: "Respondents have placed nothing on record to show that biometric details of the petitioner were sent for forensic verification as stipulated in the letter of appointment."

Describing the impugned orders as whimsical and unsupported by verifiable criteria, the Court concluded: "The impugned orders are therefore whimsical, and based on chance and not on any verifiable criteria. Consequentially, impugned action suffers from lack of rationality and application of mind."

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The Court accordingly set aside both the July 14, 2023, notice requiring another round of verification and the November 9, 2023, communication withdrawing the candidate's recommendation.