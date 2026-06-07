No vested right to seek adjournments at convenience of counsel; HC imposes Rs 1.5 lakh costs

Making it clear that judicial accommodation cannot be claimed as a matter of right, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that courts routinely grant adjournments and make allowances for lawyers facing genuine professional difficulties, but such indulgence cannot be demanded according to the convenience or preference of counsel.

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The ruling came as the High Court imposed exemplary costs of Rs 1.5 lakh on litigants who had availed 11 opportunities to lead evidence and still failed to conclude it.

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Justice Parmod Goyal observed that adjournments were granted to advance the cause of justice and not to suit the "whims and fancies" of litigants or their lawyers. The court added that it was wholly unacceptable for counsel to remain absent till late in the day and keep both the court and the opposite party waiting.

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“Courts grant adjournments and accommodate counsel, keeping in view the practical difficulties faced in discharging their professional duties. However, such accommodation on the part of the Court cannot be asserted as a matter of right by counsel as per their own convenience and liking,” Justice Goyal asserted.

The ruling came while dealing with a revision petition challenging orders of a Gurugram trial court that had closed the defendants' evidence and subsequently dismissed their application for furnishing a list of witnesses with costs of Rs 10,000.

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While upholding the trial court's approach, the High Court granted the defendants one final opportunity to conclude their evidence, subject to payment of Rs 1.5 lakh as costs.

The respondents-plaintiffs had filed a suit for possession along with consequential relief of permanent injunction on October 7, 2020. After the defendants filed their written statement and issues were framed, the plaintiffs concluded their evidence. The matter was then fixed for defence evidence on November 16, 2023.

The High Court noted that from November 16, 2023, till March 23, 2026, the defendants availed as many as 11 opportunities to conclude their evidence. Despite this, only one defence witness had been examined. The court further noted that no list of witnesses had been filed by the defendants during this period.

The High Court noted that the trial court had already granted a last opportunity on December 8, 2025, subject to payment of Rs 1,000 as costs to be deposited with the District Legal Services Authority. Yet, on March 23, 2026, no evidence was produced till 3.30 pm. When called upon to lead evidence, the defendants' counsel instead sought an adjournment, which was opposed by the plaintiffs.

Referring to the conduct of the defendants, Justice Goyal observed: “The manner in which the defendants have conducted the proceedings before the learned Court of first instance is highly condemnable and cannot be appreciated.”

The High Court asserted it was the duty of counsel to appear when a matter was called. If engaged elsewhere or prevented by a genuine reason, appropriate arrangements ought to be made to inform the court and seek a pass-over or other suitable accommodation.

“There is no vested right in a party or counsel to remain absent and thereafter insist upon an adjournment as a matter of right,” the court said.

The Bench added that courts generally avoided passing harsh orders and remained slow to penalise litigants unless compelled by their conduct. At the same time, repeated indulgence could not be misused.

The court upheld the trial court's order dismissing the defendants' application under Order XVI Rules 1 and 2 of the Civil Procedure Code for summoning witnesses. The Bench observed that the application had been filed only after closure of the defence evidence.

Justice Goyal further observed that the requirement of filing a witness list within 15 days of framing of issues was directory and courts often permitted delayed filing, but litigants could not assume a right to submit such lists at any stage according to their convenience.

“In the present case, the list of witnesses was filed only after closure of the defendants' evidence by Court order and after availing more than 11 opportunities. Therefore, the application under Order XVI Rules 1 and 2 CPC was not maintainable and was rightly dismissed with costs, as the same was merely an attempt to overreach the Court and cause delay in the proceedings,” the court held.

The High Court found that the defendants had been taking “undue advantage” of the trial court's repeated indulgence and opportunities granted in the interest of substantial justice.

Nevertheless, in order to ensure that the dispute was ultimately decided on merits, the court granted the defendants one final effective opportunity to conclude their evidence.

Accordingly, the court directed that the entire defence evidence be completed on July 2, 2026, subject to payment of exemplary costs of Rs 1.50 lakh. Of the amount, Rs 75,000 is to be paid to the plaintiffs and the remaining Rs 75,000 deposited with the District Legal Services Authority, Gurugram.

The court made it clear that no further opportunity would be granted. The defendants were directed to ensure the presence of all witnesses at 10.30 am on July 2, 2026, and to place on record proof of payment of costs.

Disposing of the revision petition, Justice Goyal reiterated that while courts remain committed to substantial justice, parties cannot be permitted to prolong proceedings by repeatedly seeking indulgence after exhausting multiple opportunities.

Significance for common litigants

The ruling underscores that adjournments are a matter of judicial discretion, not an entitlement. The High Court has made it clear that lawyers and litigants cannot repeatedly delay proceedings after being granted multiple opportunities by the court.

At the same time, the judgment reflects the court's preference for deciding disputes on merits by granting one final chance, albeit with substantial costs of Rs 1.5 lakh. The message is that while courts may show flexibility in the interest of justice, that flexibility cannot be exploited to prolong litigation indefinitely.