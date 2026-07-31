Nudged by HC, Punjab Police say no pre-July 13 complaints remain pending

Less than a month after the Punjab and Haryana High Court rapped the Punjab Police over illegal inquiry practices and gave the Director-General of Police a “last and final opportunity” to enforce compliance with the law, the State has informed the court that no complaints received before July 13 is pending in any district or commissionerate following a special campaign to dispose of pending complaints and inquiries.

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It also assured the court that police authorities had been directed to ensure that the provisions of law were not violated during inquiries, while disclosing that a Public Grievances Redressal Portal had been implemented and “Samadhan Camps” would be organised across the State for disposal of complaints.

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The submissions were recorded by Justice N.S. Shekhawat during the hearing of a petition filed against the State of Punjab and other respondents by Bhupinder Singh through counsel Krishan Singh Dadwal and Manish Dadwal. At the onset, the Bench recorded that an affidavit had been filed by Punjab Director-General of Police in compliance with its order dated July 6.

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Appearing before Justice Shekhawat’s Bench, the State counsel—on instructions from Special Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Parveen Kumar Sinha—informed the court that “a special campaign” was launched for disposal of pending complaints/inquiries.

“As on July 27, no complaints are pending in any District/Commissionerate in the State of Punjab, which were received prior to July 13,” it was added. Justice Shekhawat also recorded the State’s submission that “the DGP, Punjab, had directed all the Commissioners of Police to ensure that the provisions of law are not violated, while inquiring into the complaints.”

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The State counsel added that “the Punjab police has devised and implemented ‘Public Grievances Redressal Portal’ for a single window solution for public grievances” and “they would set up ‘Samadhan Camps’ over the State of Punjab for disposal of the complaints received from the aggrieved parties.”

Disposing of the matter, Justice Shekhawat observed: “In view of the affidavit submitted by the Director-General of Police, Punjab, no further orders are required to be passed by this Court and the petition is accordingly, disposed of.”

The Bench, on the previous date of hearing, had expressed serious concern over Punjab Police’s continued disregard of statutory provisions and binding judicial precedents governing criminal investigations.

“Even the Director-General of Police, Punjab, repeatedly assured this Court that no inquiry would be conducted by the police in violation of law. Still, this Court has found that the detailed inquiry reports are being prepared after hearing both the sides for several months. Apparently, such exercise is being undertaken by the police officials for extraneous considerations”.

Justice Shekhawat had added such officers, in the Court’s considered opinion, were liable for departmental action. An FIR was also required to be registered against such officers for harassing the general public.

“Even, such officers are also liable to pay compensation to the victims of inquiries and even they should be prosecuted for contempt of Court. Before proceeding any further in the matter, and to take the action against the officials of the Punjab Police, one last and final opportunity is granted to the Director-General of Police to issue necessary instructions to all the SSPs in the State of Punjab to follow the mandate of the provisions as mentioned under Section 173 of BNNS,” it was added.