One hotel permission could open floodgates to commercialisation: Himachal Pradesh HC

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has set aside an order permitting the change of land use from residential to commercial for operating a hotel and guest house in Dalhousie’s green Bakrota area. The Bench of Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi made it clear that the authorities could not use their discretionary powers to permit commercial construction in violation of the development plan.

“The Secretary to the government, who itself is the guardian of the green cover, violated the mandate of the notification intended to provide protection to Upper Bakrota and preserve it as a green area. Therefore, the order cannot stand judicial scrutiny,” the Bench observed.

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It added the widespread exercise of discretionary power would cause rampant environmental damage, if such an order was allowed to stand. “It would lead to further consequential damage to the Bakrota area – a pristine green belt at the top of the Dalhousie peaks – offering a Samsung S26 bird’s-eye view of the plains below and remaining densely forested heights,” the Bench observed.

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The matter was placed before the Bench after Upper Bakrota Residents Association moved the court challenging the order dated January 3, 2020, allowing the change of land use. The Bench was told that the change was permitted on the grounds that commercial activities such as existing hotels, guest houses, and home-stays were already operating in the plot’s vicinity.

Describing the impugned order passed by the Secretary (Town and Country Planning) as suffering from “patent illegality and arbitrariness”, the Bench asserted the Court could not “overlook the exercise of such blatant discretion, which was never within the ambit of the Secretary’s powers and devoid of any public interest”.

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The Bench noted that the permission violated the development plan, which carried statutory force. “Permitting this would open the floodgates to the commercialization of Bakrota on the ground that permission has already been granted in one case to construct a commercial building in the form of hotels and guest houses, which instance has also not been given,” the Court observed, adding that development was impermissible as tourism pressure in the restricted area would destroy it.

Going into the background of the matter, the Bench noted that initially permission was sought to construct and develop plot falling within the ‘restricted area,’ solely for residential use as permitted under the development plan. Subsequently, the respondent-owner “apparently had a change of heart and wanted to develop the land commercially”. He applied to build a hotel and guest houses. A joint site inspection conducted on June 27, 2019, noted a green cover of 65 trees on the plot, leading to rejection of change of land use application. The order was, however, set aside in the appeal.

The Bench observed development had led to serious natural calamities over a period of years on account of deforestation and the raising of multi-storeyed buildings. “The danger to natural richness is growing as a result of human greed and apathy. Development-related projects are resulting in tree felling and habitat fragmentation. It cannot be denied that a loss of forest will occur, as no less than 67 green trees would necessarily face the axe,” the Bench observed, adding it could not accept the owner’s contention that the green belt would be maintained.

The Bench added the petitioner’s counsel was well-justified in contending that public interest was not involved. Furthermore, examples were not provided to show that commercial activity was going on in the plot’s vicinity of the plot. “Even if it were, the order failed to address whether such activity was permissible, its distance from the plot, and the nature of the construction and whether any such permission had been granted to the examples quoted,” the Bench added.

The court asserted no person could claim right to seek equal treatment on the basis of being similarly situated because someone else was wrongly allowed to operate or build. “Courts cannot issue a mandate directing authorities to commit illegalities or pass wrong orders based on such principle,” the Bench observed.

Before parting, the Bench added permission for residential purposes had already been granted on an earlier occasion and the necessary sanctions for the residential plans were approved. “Accordingly, we clarify that the property can be used for residential purposes, which is not a subject matter of challenge,” the Bench concluded.