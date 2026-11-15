Over 190 newly recruited Haryana ADAs get lessons in prosecution, courtroom skills, professional ethics

For more than 190 newly recruited Assistant District Attorneys (ADAs) of Haryana, it was an opportunity to draw upon the experience of seasoned legal minds even before embarking on their professional journey as prosecutors. Felicitated at the Chandigarh Judicial Academy, they received valuable insights into the practical demands of legal practice, courtroom conduct and the ethical responsibilities of the profession from senior members of the Bar and the Bench.

The officers, selected through the Haryana Public Service Commission, were felicitated by former Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge Justice Jaishree Thakur, who attended as the Chief Guest. Haryana Advocate-General Pawan Mutneja was the Guest of Honour. Also present were senior advocates Chetan Mittal and Gursharan Kaur Mann.

Referring to the practical dimensions of legal practice, senior advocate Mittal laid stress on the importance of "courtroom skills", "sound professional judgment" and "an understanding of the functioning of the criminal justice system".

Senior advocate Mann encouraged the newly recruited officers by sharing experiences from her professional journey and urged them to discharge their responsibilities with "confidence, dedication and commitment".

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Justice Thakur, drawing upon her experience on both sides of the Bar and the Bench, apprised the young officers of the expectations and challenges of the legal profession. She stressed the importance of "professional integrity, fairness and adherence to the rule of law".

Advocate-General Pawan Mutneja interacted with the newly recruited ADAs and shared practical insights into the "finer nuances and intricacies of the profession". He emphasised "thorough preparation, professional discipline and a balanced approach towards prosecutorial responsibilities".

Advocate Pardhuman Garg delivered the welcome address, while advocate Amarjit Kaur Khurana addressed the gathering and proposed the vote of thanks. The ceremony provided the newly recruited prosecutors an opportunity to interact with experienced members of the Bar and the Bench and gain professional guidance as they prepare to assume their responsibilities in the service of the State.