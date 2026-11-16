Over 2 decades after resumption, Punjab and Haryana HC restores Jagadhri woman’s plot

She was allotted a residential plot at a tentative price of Rs 2.49 lakh in 2000. Three years later, the authorities resumed it for default in payment of instalments. When they sent her a refund cheque for Rs 26,850 in 2006, she returned it.

The Jagadhri plot applicant did not give up her claim. More than two decades after the plot was resumed, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has now restored it to her, subject to a condition: she must deposit Rs 1.23 crore within three months, as undertaken before the Bench.

The judgment by a Division Bench comprising Justice Vikas Bahl and Justice Divya Sharma marks a remarkable turn in a long-running property dispute involving a woman who continued to pursue her claim despite repeated setbacks, including the dismissal of her appeal in default.

During the hearing, the Bench was informed that the petitioner had been allotted a residential plot in Sector 18, Urban Estate, Jagadhri, on a freehold basis by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), now known as the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

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The allotment letter was issued on September 12, 2000. The plot initially measured 220 square metres and had a tentative price of Rs 2,49,970.

The court recorded that she had deposited 10 per cent of the tentative price along with her application and subsequently paid another Rs 37,495.59, representing the remaining 15 per cent required to complete the initial 25 per cent payment. After the plot area was increased from 220 to 231 square metres, she was asked to pay an additional Rs 12,690 and deposited Rs 12,750.

The balance amount was payable either in a lump sum or in six annual instalments. The petitioner failed to pay it on time, following which the Estate Officer, HUDA, Jagadhri, passed a resumption order on November 19, 2003, and forfeited Rs 48,392. The amount included 10 per cent of the consideration money, interest for the delayed period, penalty, extension fee and possession interest.

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The petitioner contended that no notice had been served on her before the action was taken. She also maintained in her appeal that she was ready to deposit the outstanding dues along with interest. The appeal, however, was dismissed in default on February 28, 2006.

The petitioner subsequently filed an application seeking the setting aside of the order, but that plea was also dismissed on October 4, 2007. She then approached the revisional authority. The Additional Chief Secretary to the Haryana Government, Town and Country Planning Department, allowed her revision on April 26, 2016, and remanded the matter to the Administrator, Panchkula, for a decision on merits.

Meanwhile, the authorities issued a refund cheque for Rs 26,850, dated June 26, 2006. The petitioner returned it through a letter dated July 13, 2006. After the matter was remanded, the Administrator, HSVP, dismissed her appeal on merits. The Revisional Authority also rejected her revision on May 11, 2022, following which she approached the High Court.

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The financial dimensions of the dispute had, meanwhile, changed dramatically. The HSVP informed the court that a similarly placed residential plot in Sector 18 Part-I, Urban Estate, Jagadhri, close to the petitioner's plot, had been auctioned on May 22, 2025. Its reserve price was Rs 1,35,65,100, and it was eventually sold for Rs 1,65,20,100.

Taking up the matter, the Bench observed: “The impugned order of the Estate Officer does not record that the drastic power of resumption and forfeiture is being taken as a last resort and thus the said order is not in consonance with the law laid down by the Supreme Court.”

The court also recorded that counsel had submitted that the petitioner was willing to pay 75 per cent of the amount for which the plot had actually been sold in the last auction. She was ready to deposit Rs 1,23,90,075 within three months.

“The said stand is a very fair stand taken on behalf of the petitioner and the same, along with the other facts noticed herein-above, shows the bona fide of the petitioner,” the Bench observed.

Before parting with the case, the Bench directed: “The plot in question is restored to the petitioner, subject to the petitioner, as undertaken before this Court, depositing an amount of Rs.1,23,90,075. within a period of three months from today. In case the said amount is not deposited within the aforesaid period, then the present writ petition would be deemed to have been dismissed.”