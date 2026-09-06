Paid fee despite exemption, lost TGT Sanskrit job: HC restores candidates’ claim to consideration

Candidates who had cleared the TGT (Sanskrit) examination with more marks than the last selected candidates cannot be denied appointment merely because they paid an application fee that they were exempted from paying, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled.

The ruling came as Justice Harpreet Singh Brar restored their right to be considered for appointment, holding that payment of the fee could not take away the age relaxation specifically granted to them because they had earlier applied in recruitment processes that were subsequently cancelled.

Advertisement

The ruling came in a case of candidates who had already been through two cancelled recruitment processes.

Advertisement

They had first applied for TGT (Sanskrit) posts advertised in 2016. That selection was withdrawn. The posts were advertised again in 2019, but that recruitment was also cancelled.

When the posts were advertised for the third time in 2023, Clause 11 specifically provided age and Haryana Teaching Eligibility Test (HTET) relaxation to candidates who had applied under the cancelled advertisements.

Advertisement

Justice Brar’s Bench was told that the candidates were given unique IDs identifying them as applicants from the earlier cancelled recruitments. They applied, cleared the written examination and scored higher than the last selected candidates.

Yet, they were left out because they were treated as overage. A notice issued on July 28, 2024, specifically cited their age as the reason for not considering them.

The reason for the dispute was the application fee. The Bench was further told that Clause 11 exempted the candidates from paying it. But the candidates paid Rs 75 and Rs 150.

The Court found that the online portal did not provide a separate option to enter details of fees paid during the earlier recruitment processes. Some of the petitioners had also received fee exemption when they applied in 2019 because of their earlier applications.

They, therefore, paid the fee to make sure their applications were not rejected because of any technical or procedural problem.

Justice Brar found that the candidates’ caution had ultimately been turned against them.

“Little did they know that a gesture prompted by institutional conscience would raise constitutional questions, far beyond anything it had any business becoming…. They could have skipped fee payment in face of technical troubles, but instead of rolling the dice, the petitioners went ahead and paid the application fee anyway, leaving absolutely nothing to chance this time.”

Justice Brar then reminded the Commission concerned that its job was not merely to collect application fees: “It seems that the respondent-Commission needs a gentle reminder that it is not an ordinary fee-collecting agency but bears the responsibility to conduct merit-based recruitment to public service in a manner that is fair and non-arbitrary”.

The Bench added that its focus should not be on “whether or not the application fee has been submitted despite an exemption”, but to determine if the prescribed criteria were satisfied.

When the State had categorically preserved eligibility of a certain set of candidates, it did not stand to reason as to why a mere technological oversight should deprive otherwise eligible aspirants of consideration. However, this was precisely what has occurred.

“Considering that these are not the corridors of the Red Keep where one can proclaim, `Power is power’ and act on one’s whims and fancies, but a constitutional democracy governed by Rule of Law, this Court cannot in good conscience overlook the act and conduct of a public recruiting authority in penalizing a candidate for foregoing a benefit granted to him,” Justice Brar observed.

Before parting with the order, Justice Brar set aside the July 27, 2024, result and corrigendum insofar as the same did not recommend the petitioners for TGT (Sanskrit).

It directed the authorities to consider their candidature according to their merit, subject to fulfilment of all other eligibility conditions, and pass appropriate orders within two months of receiving the order.

The candidates were also held entitled to consequential and notional benefits from the date their batchmates joined, while actual salary and other monetary benefits would be payable from their respective dates of joining.