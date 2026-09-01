Part-time, ad hoc service before 2006, regularised later, entitles employees to old pension scheme: HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that employees initially appointed on part-time/ad hoc/temporary/contractual basis prior to January 1, 2006, but regularised after the specified date on the basis of their past service are entitled to old pension scheme.

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The Bench also allowed petitions filed by employees, who participated in a recruitment process pursuant to an advertisement issued prior to October 28, 2005, but whose appointment was made after January 1, 2006.

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The court further allowed another set of petitions related to appointment on compassionate/ex-gratia grounds where the death in harness and/or initiation of the claim for compassionate appointment took place prior to October 28, 2005, but the formal appointment was made thereafter.

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Allowing the writ petitions by employees regularised later, Justice Harpreet Singh Brar quashed and set aside impugned orders denying pensionary benefits by excluding the pre-regularisation service of the petitioners. The State of Haryana and other respondents were directed to count the service rendered by the petitioners on part-time/ad hoc/temporary/contractual basis prior to regularisation as qualifying service for pensionary benefits and “extend them the benefit of the old pension scheme (OPS) along with consequential pensionary and retirement benefits, including arrears, within a period of six weeks from the date of receipt of a certified copy of this order”.

Taking up the petitions filed employees, who participated in a recruitment process pursuant to an advertisement issued prior to October 28, 2005, the Bench noted the date was “prescribed as the cut-off date for determining the eligibility of the petitioners for the benefit of the old pension scheme”.

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Justice Brar observed the petitioners had applied pursuant to an advertisement issued before October 28, 2005, and their subsequent recruitment was a continuation of the process. As such, they were entitled to the benefit of an office memorandum in this regard dated May 8, 2023.

“The writ petitions are allowed. The petitioners shall be entitled to the benefit of the office memorandum dated May 8, 2023, and they shall exercise the requisite option for switching over to the old pension scheme within six weeks from the date of receipt of a certified copy of this order. Upon receipt of the options, the respondents shall process the claims and release the consequential pensionary and retirement benefits, including arrears, within a further period of six weeks,” Justice Brar ruled.

Referring to the compassionate category, Justice Brar asserted: “This Court has held that the vacancy arose upon the death of the employee in harness before the cut-off date and the claim for compassionate appointment had also been initiated prior thereto. The subsequent appointment was merely the culmination of a process which had commenced before October 28, 2005, and the delay in making the formal appointment was not attributable to the claimant. Accordingly, in cases falling under category, where the death in harness and the claim/application for compassionate or ex-gratia appointment was also initiated prior to the said date, the petitioners are entitled to the benefit of office memorandum dated May 8, 2023.”

The Bench added they would exercise the requisite option for switching over to the old pension scheme within six weeks of receiving the order’s certified copy. “Upon receipt of the options, the respondents shall process their claims and extend them the consequential benefits under the old pension scheme within a further period of six weeks,” Justice Brar concluded.