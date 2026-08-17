DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Legal News / PCA life membership termination challenged in HC; former Ranji player alleges no opportunity of hearing

PCA life membership termination challenged in HC; former Ranji player alleges no opportunity of hearing

Among other things, it was contended that the petitioner filed a complaint against financial irregularities in PCA, which was dismissed by Ombudsman

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:41 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice of motion to the Punjab Cricket Association. File
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice of motion to the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) on a petition challenging former Ranji player Rakesh Handa’s life membership termination. In his petition placed before Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya, Handa contended that his membership was suspended and subsequently terminated without affording him an opportunity of hearing.

Advertisement

Among other things, it was contended that the petitioner filed a complaint against the financial irregularities in PCA, which was dismissed by the Ombudsman vide order dated March 10 on the ground that his membership of the association had already been terminated. It was held that the complaint could not be maintained without him being a member.

Advertisement

The Bench was also told that reason behind his membership’s suspension was simultaneous membership of another cricket association. The order also recorded that suspension had been confirmed by the Apex Council meeting held on December 29, 2025.

Advertisement

A reference was also made to the council’s action taken report dated September 12, 2025, whereby it was unanimously resolved to suspend the petitioner’s life membership of PCA with immediate effect, and to forward the same to the Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer with request to initiate legal and disciplinary proceedings including termination of his life membership.

The Ombudsman vide order dated May 4 returned the matter to the authority concerned to proceed in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations. Thereupon, the petitioner vide email dated May 15 sought copies of the orders whereby his membership had been suspended, along with minutes of the meeting whereby his suspension had purportedly been confirmed, as he had not been provided any opportunity of hearing before passing those orders.

Advertisement

“Instead of furnishing the requisite documents to the petitioner, his membership was finally terminated vide order dated May 21 by the Apex Council again without affording any opportunity of hearing to the petitioner. Therefore, the order per se is illegal and unsustainable. Besides, there is no bar to be a member of two cricket associations at the same time,” it was added. The case will now come up for further hearing on September 18.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts