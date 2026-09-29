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Home / Legal News / PIL in Punjab and Haryana HC seeks CBI probe into LPU violence

PIL in Punjab and Haryana HC seeks CBI probe into LPU violence

University officials and local police have maintained that their inquiries and reviews of CCTV footage have not found evidence to substantiate the sexual-assault allegation

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:14 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Property of the university vandalised in Phagwara on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh.
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A public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored probe by an independent agency, such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), into the recent violence at Lovely Professional University (LPU) was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday.

The petition, filed by an LPU student, is expected to be heard by the Division Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor on Wednesday. A copy of the petition was not available at the time of the filing this report.

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The petition comes days after large-scale protests erupted on the LPU campus on Sunday after unverified reports on social media and by word of mouth alleging that a student had been sexually assaulted inside a hostel.

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The protests later escalated into stone-pelting and damage to property, besides the blocking of the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway (NH-44). More than 2,000 police personnel were deployed in the area.

University officials and local police have maintained that their inquiries and reviews of CCTV footage have not found evidence to substantiate the sexual-assault allegation. They have described the reports as fabricated.

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