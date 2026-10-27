PIL seeks statewide check on detention of maintenance defaulters in Haryana, release of 99 prisoners

A public interest litigation before the Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a statewide verification of civil prisoners detained in maintenance recovery proceedings, alleging that 99 persons in Haryana jails have been confined beyond the maximum period prescribed by law.

The petition filed by Vikas Nagar seeks the immediate release of the 99 identified prisoners and an exercise to identify others allegedly facing similar detention in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh. It describes the alleged prolonged confinement as a violation of fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21.

Advertisement

“The detention of such persons beyond the statutory maximum period is wholly illegal, arbitrary, unconstitutional, and amounts to unlawful deprivation of personal liberty,” the petitioner states.

Advertisement

99 prisoners identified through RTI

The petitioner says an application under the Right to Information Act was filed before Haryana’s Prisons Department on June 23, and a response was received in August/September 2026. The information allegedly identified 99 civil prisoners in various Haryana jails who were detained in maintenance execution proceedings beyond the legally permissible period.

The petition claims that some prisoners have remained confined for two to four years. “Some of the civil prisoners have been continuously detained for more than two–four years in the jurisdiction of this Court,” it states.

Advertisement

The petitioner alleges that execution courts have, in several cases, issued warrants without following the prescribed safeguards. “This practice must stop and the recovery of arrears of maintenance is to be made in the manner by the statute or not at all,” the petition states.

Seeks release, compensation and status report

The petitioner seeks the immediate release of all civil prisoners allegedly detained beyond the maximum period prescribed by law, along with compensation for those unlawfully confined. It also seeks a statewide verification exercise and appropriate directions to ensure that maintenance orders and warrants for civil imprisonment are executed strictly in accordance with law.

Pending final disposal, the petition specifically seeks the release of the 99 identified prisoners and a status report from the State of Haryana. The petitioner asks the authorities to furnish details of the verification exercise and the action taken regarding the identified prisoners.

The petitioner argues that the issue extends beyond the identified cases, stating that a statewide exercise “would reveal a large number of persons who have been detained in civil prisons in execution of maintenance beyond the statutory maximum period under law”.