Plea pending before High Court, Sessions Court grants bail; HC seeks explanation

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought an explanation from a Sessions Court after it granted regular bail to an accused while his petition seeking bail was pending adjudication before the High Court as well.

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Justice Sumeet Goel passed the direction while disposing of as infructuous the regular bail petition filed by the accused in an FIR registered at Dharuhera police station in Rewari district on March 24, 2025, registered for dacoity and another offence under Sections 310(2) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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At the outset, counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petition had become infructuous as the petitioner had already been granted regular bail by the Sessions Court concerned. Recording this submission, Justice Goel asserted: “In view of it, the main petition has been rendered infructuous and stands dismissed, accordingly.”

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The High Court, at the same time, proceeded to examine the circumstances in which the bail had been granted. “Before parting with this order, it is noticeable that from the facts available, at least for the nonce, the Sessions Court concerned has granted regular bail to the petitioner on August 20, 2026, while the petition in hand is pending adjudication before this Court,” the Bench observed.

Justice Goel added it was deemed appropriate – and in the interest of justice – that the Sessions Court concerned, which granted regular bail to the petitioner during pendency of the petition before this court, be directed to send a report/explanation to the High Court “as to whether the said court, while granting regular bail to the petitioner, had considered aspect of the present petition pending adjudication before this court”. The case will now come up on September 15 for consideration of the report/explanation.