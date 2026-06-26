Power supply integral to right to live with dignity; no one can be expected to live without electricity, says HC

Observing that no citizen can be expected to live without electricity or water as both are essential to existence, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the right to have an electricity connection is necessary for enjoying the basic amenities of life.

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Justice Vikas Bahl also made it clear that electricity supply could not be disconnected without adhering to the principles of natural justice. The assertion came as the Bench ordered restoration of electricity supply to 15 connections in Jagraon in Ludhiana district.

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"The right to have an electricity connection is necessary to enjoy the basic amenities of life. It would be impossible for any person to live or work in a place where there is no electricity. No citizen in the country can be expected to live without electricity or water as the same are essential to the existence of the citizens," Justice Bahl observed.

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The Bench added that the action of the authorities in disconnecting electricity supply without issuing a show-cause notice or granting an opportunity of hearing was, prima facie, contrary to law and violative of the principles of natural justice.

"The action of the respondents-authorities of disconnecting the electricity connection without issuing any show-cause notice or any opportunity of hearing is in the teeth of the law laid down in the abovesaid judgments and is against the principles of natural justice and on the said point alone, the action of the respondents-authorities is held to be prima facie illegal," Justice Bahl ruled.

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The observations came on a petition filed against the State of Punjab and other respondents by Mohit Malhotra and other petitioners running a commercial complex at Jagraon. The petitioners contended that they applied for 15 separate commercial electricity connections in November 2025 for shops in the commercial complex. The connections were sanctioned after completion of the prescribed procedure, security deposits were accepted, meters were installed and electricity supply was released.

The petitioners submitted that the connections remained operational for nearly six months, during which they regularly paid electricity consumption charges. The power corporation also continued to raise and accept bills without any objection. They alleged that officials subsequently visited the premises and disconnected all 15 electricity connections without issuing any notice, much less a show-cause notice, or assigning any reason.

During the hearing, Justice Bahl took note of the petitioners' specific contention regarding non-issuance of prior notice and absence of opportunity of hearing before disconnecting the electricity supply was not disputed before the court.

Justice Bahl further referred to a Division Bench judgment of the Delhi High Court granting interim relief in a similar matter after observing that the right to water and electricity could not be undermined and that no person could be expected to live a life of dignity devoid of basic amenities. Holding those principles fully applicable to the present case, the Bench found it appropriate to grant interim relief.

Accordingly, Justice Bahl directed the respondents to restore electricity supply to all 15 connections within three days. The Bench also directed the petitioners to continue depositing electricity consumption charges and all other legally payable dues. The interim directions would remain in force until the writ petition was finally adjudicated or the order was specifically vacated.