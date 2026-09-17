Property deed silent on care? Look beyond the words, says High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that a condition requiring a beneficiary to provide care and maintenance to a senior citizen is essential for invoking Section 23(1) of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, but its existence need not be determined solely from the use of particular words in the property transfer deed. The Court said the condition has to be examined in the context of the transaction as a whole and established from the transfer document, pleadings, surrounding circumstances and material before the competent authority.

“While the existence of a condition accompanying the transfer remains a necessary requirement for invoking Section 23(1), the same has to be examined in the context of the transaction as a whole and not by adopting an unduly technical approach confined merely to the use of particular words in the transfer document. The existence of such condition, however, must be established from the transfer document, the pleadings of the parties, the circumstances surrounding the transaction and the material brought before the competent authority,” Justice Kirti Singh ruled.

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Section 23(1) allows a Maintenance Tribunal to declare a property transfer, such as a gift deed, void if it was made by an elderly on the condition that the transferee would provide basic amenities and physical needs, and the transferee subsequently failed or refused to do so.

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The ruling is significant as it recognises that an express written clause is not mandatory; the maintenance condition can be implied – among other things – from the circumstances and material before the competent authority.

It means that the elderly parent cannot necessarily lose the protection of the law merely because the property deed does not expressly say that the child receiving it must provide care and maintenance. The condition can still be established from other things.

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The ruling came on a petition challenging the annulment of a transfer deed executed by a senior citizen in favour of his son. Jalandhar Sub-Divisional Magistrate had allowed the father’s petition under Section 23(1) and annulled the transfer deed dated July 21, 2017. The Deputy Commissioner had subsequently dismissed the son’s appeal on February 28, 2023.

Justice Kirti Singh first reaffirmed the statutory requirement. Section 23(1), it said, provided a remedy where a senior citizen transferred property subject to a condition that the transferee would provide “basic amenities and basic physical needs” and the transferee subsequently refused or failed to do so. The existence of that condition and its breach constituted the “statutory foundation” for exercising power under Section 23(1).

The Court relied on the Supreme Court’s decision in “Sudesh Chhikara v. Ramti Devi”, which specifically held that the existence of such a condition is essential. It also noted that the condition could not simply be presumed because the property was transferred to a son or other close relative.

At the same time, Justice Kirti Singh referred to the Supreme Court’s subsequent decision in “Urmila Dixit v. Sunil Sharan Dixit” after observing that the statutory requirement should not be applied so rigidly that the object of the legislation itself was defeated. The Act, being beneficial legislation, was required to receive a purposive interpretation aimed at protecting the “dignity, security and well-being of senior citizens”, while still giving effect to Section 23’s statutory requirements.

Referring to the facts of the case in hand, Justice Kirti Singh observed that the transfer deed dated July 21, 2017, did not contain an express stipulation, in the statutory language, requiring the son to provide basic amenities and physical needs to his father. The recital that the parties were aware of the 2007 Act and the 2012 Rules could also not, by itself, constitute the statutory condition. “However, that is not the end of the matter,” the court said.

Justice Kirti Singh noted the father had specifically pleaded before the competent authority that the property was transferred on the son’s assurance of taking care of his father and his wife and attend to their daily needs. The Court noted that this was not a plea introduced subsequently but “constituted the very foundation of the proceedings initiated under Section 23(1)”.

A compromise dated January 4, 2022, was also considered relevant because it recorded an undertaking concerning the “care, respect, love and affection” towards the father and his wife. The court nevertheless imposed an important limitation: the subsequent document could not retrospectively create a condition that had not accompanied the original transfer. It could, however, be considered as subsequent conduct while assessing the rival versions.

The son had relied on the care allegedly provided during his father’s hospitalisation, treatment expenditure, an alleged loan transaction, an agreement to sell dated July 27, 2021, the subsequent compromise and criminal proceedings between the parties. Justice Kirti Singh said these competing circumstances formed part of the factual controversy but, by themselves, did not establish that the findings of the competent authorities were perverse or unsupported by the record.

The court further clarified that monetary or business disputes between the parties did not automatically take a case outside Section 23. Where the competent authority finds that a property transfer was accompanied by an understanding concerning care and maintenance and that understanding was subsequently breached, “the existence of collateral disputes between the parties cannot by itself nullify the statutory remedy”. At the same time, merely being a parent transferring property to a child is not enough; the statutory ingredients must still be established.

On conciliation, the Court held that Section 6(6) was enabling in nature. It permitted the Tribunal to refer a matter to a Conciliation Officer but did not make such reference an “indispensable precondition” for adjudication of every dispute under the Act. No prejudice from the absence of such reference had been demonstrated in the case, particularly since the parties had themselves entered into a compromise.

The High Court also stressed the limited scope of its writ jurisdiction under Articles 226 and 227. It said the court was not required to substitute its assessment of disputed facts for that of the statutory authorities “merely because another view may also be possible”.

Ultimately, the court did not find jurisdictional error, patent illegality, violation of natural justice or perversity warranting interference with the orders of the authorities below. It specifically held that the absence of an express statutory recital in the transfer deed “cannot, in the factual setting of the present case, be considered in isolation” from the father’s pleaded case and the material considered by the authorities.

The court concluded that purposive interpretation of the beneficial legislation could not dispense with the statutory foundation of Section 23. In the present case, however, the authorities had proceeded on the basis of a specific case of transfer upon an assurance of care, followed by a finding that the assurance had not been honoured. The writ petition was consequently dismissed.