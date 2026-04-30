Property transfer during case no ground to defeat claim: HC allows challenge to later decree

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that a person who has filed a case over a property cannot be put at a disadvantage simply because the property changes hands during the proceedings. Justice Vikas Bahl ruled the person in whose favour the property is later transferred could be added as a party to the case, and that transfer or decree can also be challenged. Otherwise, the person who originally filed the case would be left fighting a “half lost battle”.

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The case has its genesis in a suit filed by a buyer seeking possession of a small property in Phagwara on the basis of an agreement to sell executed in 2017. During the pendency of the suit, a close relative of the original owners obtained a separate court decree in 2020 declaring himself the owner of the same property. The buyer claimed that this later decree was obtained through collusion, pointing out that the original owners did not properly contest that case and did not file any appeal thereafter. He then sought to bring this new owner into his ongoing case and also sought permission to amend his pleadings to challenge that decree.

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Justice Bahl’s Bench was told that the trial court, however, refused both requests—declining to add the new owner as a party and holding that the amendment had become unnecessary. This effectively meant that the buyer would have to continue his case without being able to question the later decree that had already transferred ownership of the property. The petitioner-buyer in the matter was represented by advocate Saurabh Gupta.

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Setting aside the orders, Justice Bahl held that such an approach was legally unsustainable. The High Court made it clear that the new owner became a necessary party for deciding the matter properly when ownership of the disputed property had already been transferred during the case.

Justice Bahl also made it clear that the buyer was required to be allowed to challenge the later decree within the same case, especially when there were allegations that it was obtained through collusion. The Bench observed it could not be said that the plea sought to be raised in the amended plaint alleging the passing of a collusive decree in favour of the new owner who did not even merit consideration.

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Explaining the consequences of refusing such relief, the Bench added the petitioner would be fighting a half lost battle in case the new owner and other related to the matter were not made parties. Justice Bahl asserted a litigant’s rights could not be extinguished because of a later judgment obtained by others in a separate case.

Justice Bahl observed the rights of the plaintiff/petitioner could not be foreclosed on account of a subsequent judgment. Allowing the petition, the Court permitted both the addition of the new owner and the amendment of the plaint. At the same time, it clarified that these observations were only for deciding the procedural issue and would not affect the final outcome of the main case to be decided independently by the trial court.