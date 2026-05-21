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Home / Legal News / Punjab and Haryana HC adopts austerity measures amid global oil crisis

Punjab and Haryana HC adopts austerity measures amid global oil crisis

The measures request the Judges to encourage car-pooling amongst themselves as part of efforts to optimise fuel usage

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:02 PM May 21, 2026 IST
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The directions, issued in the backdrop of the prevailing global oil crisis, reflect an institutional shift towards austerity, digital functioning, and sustainable transport practices while maintaining continuity of judicial and administrative work within the High Court. File
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In a significant austerity-driven administrative move aimed at rationalising fuel consumption in the wake of the ongoing global oil crisis, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued directions emphasising reduced physical mobility and greater reliance on digital and shared resources, while ensuring uninterrupted judicial functioning through alternative work arrangements.

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The measures request the Judges to encourage car-pooling amongst themselves as part of efforts to optimise fuel usage. At the same time, it has been directed that hearing of most matters listed before the court be conducted through videoconferencing, with the Registry required to ensure timely circulation of links, stable videoconferencing facilities, and adequate technical support so that neither the Court nor the Bar faces inconvenience during virtual proceedings.

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Members of the Bar have also been requested to extend full cooperation for the effective functioning of virtual hearings.

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On the administrative side, it has been provided that up to 33 per cent of staff in each branch or section, wherever feasible, may be permitted to work from home, while ensuring that the remaining workforce continues to attend the office to maintain seamless functioning. The Registrars concerned have been tasked with assessing feasibility, preparing weekly rosters in advance, and ensuring that staff working remotely remain available on telephone and are able to report to the office whenever required.

It has further been clarified that where, upon assessment of the nature of work, a work-from-home arrangement is found to be ineffective in any branch or section, the Registrar concerned may restrict or modify such arrangements after obtaining orders from the Registrar-General. Simultaneously, staff required to attend office have been encouraged to adopt fuel-saving practices, including car-pooling, use of public transport, and preference for cycles or electric vehicles, as part of broader efforts towards optimum fuel utilisation.

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The directions, issued in the backdrop of the prevailing global oil crisis, reflect an institutional shift towards austerity, digital functioning, and sustainable transport practices while maintaining continuity of judicial and administrative work within the High Court.

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