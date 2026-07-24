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Home / Legal News / Punjab and Haryana HC closes suo motu case as 8 of 10 missing Ludhiana girls traced

Punjab and Haryana HC closes suo motu case as 8 of 10 missing Ludhiana girls traced

State assured that all efforts would continue to locate the remaining 2 girls

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:38 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Punjab and Haryana High Court. Tribune file
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Eight of the 10 girls who had gone missing in Ludhiana have been traced and reunited with their families, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed, prompting it to close the suo motu proceedings after the State assured that all efforts would continue to locate the remaining two girls.

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The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor noted: "In view of the assurance extended to the Court that all attempts would be taken to trace out the remaining two girls, we do not deem it necessary to keep this matter pending any further."

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The court had taken suo motu cognizance of the matter on the basis of a newspaper report stating that nine girls had gone missing within a span of 48 hours in Ludhiana.

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During the hearing, however, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner filed a status report stating that the number of missing girls was in fact 10. Recording the report, the Bench observed: "Eight out of, in fact, 10 girls have already been traced and their custody have been handed over to their family."

The Bench was also informed that efforts were continuing to trace the remaining two girls. Police officers present in court assured the judges that every possible step would be taken to locate them. The order recorded: "The officers of the Police Department are also present, who state that all efforts would be made to ensure that the two remaining girls are also traced."

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Accepting the assurance, the Bench said it did not consider it necessary to keep the matter pending any further and disposed of the petition.

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