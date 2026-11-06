Punjab and Haryana HC holistic expansion plan reaches Centre; MHA to consider financial sanction

The Punjab and Haryana High Court’s proposed holistic plan has reached a crucial stage, with a high-powered meeting convened under the chairmanship of the Union Home Secretary to consider granting sanction and financial approval to the proposal.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor was informed about the meeting. Taking note of the development, the bench expressed hope that the competent authority would give due consideration to the proposal, keeping in view the urgent needs of the high court.

“We are informed that a high-powered meeting has been convened under the chairmanship of the Home Secretary, Government of India, with regard to the grant of sanction/financial approval to the holistic plan of the court. We hope and trust that the competent authority shall accord due consideration to the proposal, keeping in view the urgent needs of the court,” the bench observed, before adjourning the matter to November 20.

The expansion plan comes against the backdrop of a significant increase in the court’s workload and the consequent pressure on its existing infrastructure. Addressing the Independence Day celebrations at the high court, Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra said the court had originally been conceived for a limited number of judges and courtrooms, but its requirements had expanded substantially over the years.

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“It is in this context that the court has conceptualised and introduced the holistic development plan for this court,” Justice Mishra said. The plan envisages adding about 10 lakh square feet to the court building, while a similar area is likely to be made available for parking. The expansion is being planned with the objective of meeting the institution’s growing requirements without compromising Chandigarh’s distinctive architectural and ecological character.

“About 10 lakh square feet area is likely to be added to the court building, while a similar area would be made available for parking. This would ensure that infrastructure does not remain an impediment when the demands of justice call for it. This is being done while preserving Chandigarh’s architectural and ecological character and its UNESCO heritage tag,” the Chief Justice had said.

Despite a sanctioned strength of 85 judges, only 69 courtrooms are functional as of now. “This dissuades the high court from working at full strength,” the high court had earlier observed, urging the administration “to take a pragmatic view and allow the high court to expand in terms of infrastructure by giving approval to the holistic plan, be it restrictively.”

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In a detailed order passed on December 5, 2025, the bench had described the shortage of space as “extreme”, tracing the expansion plan back to 2014. Though the detailed project report was approved in principle in July 2020, the project remained stalled over heritage objections even as pendency and judges’ strength steadily rose. The court at that time also recorded that the Registry staff were working in cramped and poorly ventilated rooms, with files and records lying on the floor.