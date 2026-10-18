Punjab and Haryana HC restrains Hisar Bar Association from unauthorised construction, alteration beyond sanctioned plans

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has restrained the Hisar District Bar Association and its members from carrying out any unauthorised construction or alteration, or demolition beyond the sanctioned plans. The direction came after a report placed before the court recorded that no drawing or plan for the staircase modification had been submitted to the authorities and that no approval from the competent authority had been obtained or produced.

The interim order was passed by a Division Bench of Justice Suvir Sehgal and Justice Rajesh Gaur on a petition filed by Rita Nagpal against the State of Haryana and other respondents through counsel Anurag Jain, Lalit Rishi, Ashika Kalra and Anmol Singh. The court directed the respondents to file their replies and listed the matter for November 30.

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At the outset, the Bench was informed by advocate Tanu Bedi, appearing on behalf of the Haryana Building Committee, about communications exchanged between the High Court Registrar-General, the Hisar District and Sessions Judge and the Deputy Commissioner. Particular reference was made to a letter dated October 15 from the District and Sessions Judge to the Registrar-General.

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The letter stated that the office of the District and Sessions Judge had no records concerning the site plans, maps or approvals for the construction of the chambers. It stated: “It is worthwhile to mention here that no record with regard to site plan/maps and approval for construction of the said chambers is available with the office of undersigned. Moreover, the president and secretary, District Bar Association, Hisar, have also not supplied any other document in this regard.”

The District and Sessions Judge also referred to the High Court’s direction to take up the matter with the Deputy Commissioner to prevent unauthorised construction or demolition beyond the sanctioned plans. The letter stated that the High Court had directed the undersigned to act “in order to ensure that there should not be any unauthorized/illegal demolition/ construction at the spot, beyond the sanctioned plans.”

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Following this, the Deputy Commissioner sought a report from the Executive Engineer, PWD B&R, regarding the alleged activity near a chamber. According to the letter, the Executive Engineer reported that the staircase constructed by the District Bar Association fell within the category of modification or reconstruction. However, the letter recorded: “No drawing or plan was submitted either to the Deputy Commissioner, Hisar or to the Executive Engineer, PWD B&R, Provincial Division No. 3, Hisar, nor has any approval from the competent authority been obtained or produced.”

The Deputy Commissioner’s office subsequently asked the Bar Association president to stop the changes.

Appearing for the respondent District Bar Association, counsel Sanchit Punia told the court that no fresh construction was being carried out and that the staircase was being maintained in accordance with a clause in an agreement.

The court recorded: “On a specific query from the Court, the counsel could not refer to any approval or sanction from any authority to carry out the alteration.”

Before concluding the order, the Bench directed: “In the meanwhile, respondent association or any of its members are restrained from raising any unauthorized construction or alteration or from carrying out any demolition at the spot beyond the sanction plan(s).”