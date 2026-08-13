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Home / Legal News / Punjab and Haryana High Court plans colour coding to fast-track old cases

Punjab and Haryana High Court plans colour coding to fast-track old cases

Registry asked to explore separate tags for long-pending matters and cases held up by interim orders

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:58 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court. Photo: Tribune file
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court is working on an online mechanism to immediately flag old cases so that appropriate directions can be issued for their disposal. The Registry has also been asked to explore the possibility of separate colour coding for matters in which interim orders are operating.

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As a bunch of petitions came up for resumed hearing, a Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor observed: “On the previous occasion, the matter was deferred with an intent to formulate an online mechanism for old cases to be immediately highlighted so that appropriate directions could be issued for the disposal of such matters.”

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During the hearing, senior counsel Akshay Bhan, assisting the Bench in one of the matters, presented a colour coding mechanism envisaged to indicate the period for which a particular matter had remained pending.

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The Bench was told that three distinct colour codes “have been resorted to as per the duration for which the matter has remained pending”.

“During the course of the submissions, we have also requested the Registry to explore the possibility of separate colour coding of those matters where interim orders are operating, on account of which the proceedings are kept pending at one stage,” the Bench said.

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The court fixed the matter for further hearing on August 31.

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