DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Legal News / Punjab and Haryana High Court sitting Judge Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu passes away

Punjab and Haryana High Court sitting Judge Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu passes away

Justice Sindhu hailed from Masoodpur village in Hansi district of Haryana

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:13 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu passed away in the early hours of Sunday at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. Image credit/
Advertisement

Sitting Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu passed away in the early hours of Sunday at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. He was 59 and unwell. The High Court said he breathed his last at 2.50 am.

Advertisement

He was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 10, 2017, and was appointed a permanent Judge on December 3, 2018.

Advertisement

Born on April 4, 1967, Justice Sindhu hailed from Masoodpur village in Hansi district of Haryana. He completed his schooling at Government High School, Masoodpur, obtained his LL.B. degree from Panjab University, Chandigarh, in 1992 and enrolled with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana in the same year.

Advertisement

A first-generation lawyer, he practised mainly before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in civil, criminal, constitutional and service law matters. During his career at the Bar, he represented several institutions and government bodies, including the Haryana Public Service Commission, Kurukshetra University, the Indian Red Cross Society (Haryana State Branch), cooperative banks and BSNL.

Justice Sindhu was appointed Additional Central Government Standing Counsel in 1999 and Additional Government Pleader for the Union Territory, Chandigarh, in 2000. He served as Deputy Advocate General, Haryana, from 2004 to 2008, Additional Advocate-General, Punjab, from September 2008 to December 2009, and Additional Advocate-General, Haryana, from December 2009 until February 2013, when he resumed private practice. In 2016, he was empanelled to represent the Punjab and Haryana High Court and subordinate courts in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Justice Sindhu also served as a member of the International Law Association (India), the State Executive Committee constituted under the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995, and the managing and finance committees of the Indian Red Cross Society and St. John Ambulance (India), Haryana State Branch.

His cremation will take place at 5 pm on Sunday at his native village, Masoodpur, in Hansi district.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts