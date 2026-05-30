icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Legal News / Punjab and Haryana High Court suspends judicial officer Rajeev Goyal

Punjab and Haryana High Court suspends judicial officer Rajeev Goyal

As Special Judge, CBI Court, Panchkula, Goyal had decided several significant matters

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:33 PM May 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has placed under suspension the services of judicial officer Rajeev Goyal, presently posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kaithal.

Advertisement

Earlier posted as Special Judge, CBI Court, Panchkula, Goyal had decided several significant matters.

Advertisement

Among others, he had on April 20 discharged judicial officer Sudhir Parmar in a graft case.

Advertisement

A decision to place his services under suspension was taken during the full court meeting attended by the Chief Justice and Judges of the High Court.

Available information suggests, the suspension has been ordered with immediate effect in contemplation of initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the officer. During the period of suspension, Goyal’s headquarters will be at Kaithal. 

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts