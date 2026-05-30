Punjab and Haryana High Court suspends judicial officer Rajeev Goyal

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has placed under suspension the services of judicial officer Rajeev Goyal, presently posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kaithal.

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Earlier posted as Special Judge, CBI Court, Panchkula, Goyal had decided several significant matters.

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Among others, he had on April 20 discharged judicial officer Sudhir Parmar in a graft case.

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A decision to place his services under suspension was taken during the full court meeting attended by the Chief Justice and Judges of the High Court.

Available information suggests, the suspension has been ordered with immediate effect in contemplation of initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the officer. During the period of suspension, Goyal’s headquarters will be at Kaithal.