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Home / Legal News / Punjab Govt issues directions to ensure garbage collection remains uninterrupted during strike

Punjab Govt issues directions to ensure garbage collection remains uninterrupted during strike

Punjab and Haryana High Court told measures to continue till issue is resolved

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:07 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Government has issued directions to all urban local bodies across the state to ensure that “under no circumstances, there is any disruption in the collection, lifting, transportation, and disposal of municipal solid waste” during the ongoing strike. Information to this effect was given to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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As the petition came up for resumed hearing, Justice Pankaj Jain took on record an affidavit filed in court by Punjab Local Government Secretary Ghanshyam Thori pursuant to the court’s earlier order dated July 20. Along with the affidavit, the State placed on record an internal communication issued by the Secretary, Department of Local Government, Punjab, to Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Municipal Corporations and Executive Officers of Urban Local Bodies across the state.

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The communication directed all urban local bodies to put in place contingency measures to ensure that municipal solid waste collection and disposal continue without interruption. It stated: “All Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are directed to ensure that appropriate contingency measures to ensure that, under no circumstances, there is any disruption in the collection, lifting, transportation, and disposal of municipal solid waste.”

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Justice Jain was hearing a petition filed against the State of Punjab and other respondents by Pardeep Kumar, Sanit Grewal and Jasinder Sekhon through senior advocate PS Sekhon, along with counsel Shehbaz Thind, GS Gill and Sultan Singh.

The communication further directed that “adequate door-to-door collection of municipal solid waste is carried out from all designated collection points.” It also required that “all collected garbage is transported and disposed of only at the designated waste disposal/dump sites.” Further, it provides that “after the lifting of garbage, proper sanitisation and disinfection of the affected areas are carried out.”

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To prevent waste accumulation, the government directed that “sensitive locations where garbage accumulation is generally high are monitored regularly to prevent excessive accumulation of waste.”

The communication also mandated that “all necessary measures are taken to ensure efficient collection, transportation, and scientific disposal of municipal solid waste in accordance with the applicable rules and guidelines.”

The affidavit further disclosed that all Deputy Commissioners had been directed to invoke statutory provisions under the Punjab Municipal Act, 1911, to ensure continuity of sanitation services.

The communication states: “In addition to the above all the Deputy Commissioners are directed to immediately invoke Section 233 and 234 of the Punjab Municipal Act, 1911 and ensure that all the Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats in the State of Punjab have alternate contingency measures to ensure that work of municipal waste is not disrupted.”

Before parting, the court observed: “Anu Chatrath, Senior Counsel, assures the Court that the directives issued by the Secretary, Department of Local Bodies, Punjab shall remain in vogue till the issue of strike is resolved.” The matter has been adjourned to August 11.

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