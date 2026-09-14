Punjab, Haryana give 6-week undertaking before HC on tobacco law PIL

The States of Punjab and Haryana have undertaken before the Punjab and Haryana High Court to examine the issue of alleged improper and insufficient implementation of the law regulating tobacco products before passing appropriate orders within six weeks.

The undertaking before the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor came on a petition filed in public interest alleging 'improper and insufficient implementation' of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003.

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Taking up the petition filed by Dipti Singh through counsel Ranjan Lakhanpal and Prerna Aggarwal, the Bench observed that the petitioner had earlier also approached the High Court by filing a PIL. Disposing of that petition on April 22, 2025, the Court had granted her liberty to make separate representations to the competent authorities in the States of Punjab and Haryana. The authorities were, in turn, directed to consider the representations and pass speaking orders. The Court had specifically directed that the decisions be communicated to the petitioner within 60 days.

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The Bench had added: “With the hope and expectation that the competent authorities will delve upon the issue, since menace of passive smoking affects lot many non-smokers, the Court disposes of this petition and directs the authorities to file the decision taken on the representation of the petitioner in the Registry of this Court within a period of 60 days.”

The Court noted that the earlier directions had not been acted upon. “It emerges from the record that pursuant to the aforesaid orders, representations made by the petitioner to the Governments of Punjab and Haryana have not been considered so far,” the Bench observed.

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Faced with the situation, the counsel for the States of Punjab and Haryana — appearing on the advance notices — submitted that “the petitioner’s representation, annexed along with the present PIL petition, would be examined and appropriate orders would be passed within six weeks from today”. Taking note of the undertaking, the Bench disposed of the petition.