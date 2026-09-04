Punjab not to go ahead with demolition of advocate Nikhil Saraf’s farmhouse in Mohali

The Punjab government on Friday night undertook not to go ahead with the demolition of advocate Nikhil Saraf's farmhouse in Mohali district.

The undertaking came during a late-evening hearing before a Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court headed by Justice HS Sethi.

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Saraf around a fortnight back had moved the high court alleging that senior Punjab officers are involved in various scams, including “cash for transfers; cash for getting favourable policies; cash for tenders, and such other illegal activities”.

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Acting on his plea, the high court had earlier directed counsel representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to place before it communications allegedly sent to the Punjab Director-General of Police in the matter.

The matter was brought to the high court's notice by the Bar Association. Its president Rohit Sud and other members were present during the hearing

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Saraf later in a tweet said: “Extremely proud of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association to have taken up the matter in CWP (PIL) today. A special Division Bench was constituted to hear the matter.

"Punjab Govt has given an undertaking that no Demolition will take place till September 11. The notice for demolition was pasted without even providing a speaking order.

"The notices issued by the Punjab Tourism (in collusion with the mining mafia) will be dealt with in accordance with law.

"The fight has just begun, have never seen cowardice and arrogance of power succeed.”