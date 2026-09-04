DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Legal News / Punjab not to go ahead with demolition of advocate Nikhil Saraf’s farmhouse in Mohali

Punjab not to go ahead with demolition of advocate Nikhil Saraf’s farmhouse in Mohali

The undertaking comes during a late-evening hearing before a Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court headed by Justice HS Sethi

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:30 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The Punjab government on Friday night undertook not to go ahead with the demolition of advocate Nikhil Saraf's farmhouse in Mohali district.

The undertaking came during a late-evening hearing before a Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court headed by Justice HS Sethi.

Advertisement

Saraf around a fortnight back had moved the high court alleging that senior Punjab officers are involved in various scams, including “cash for transfers; cash for getting favourable policies; cash for tenders, and such other illegal activities”.

Advertisement

Acting on his plea, the high court had earlier directed counsel representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to place before it communications allegedly sent to the Punjab Director-General of Police in the matter.

The matter was brought to the high court's notice by the Bar Association. Its president Rohit Sud and other members were present during the hearing

Advertisement

Saraf later in a tweet said: “Extremely proud of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association to have taken up the matter in CWP (PIL) today. A special Division Bench was constituted to hear the matter.

"Punjab Govt has given an undertaking that no Demolition will take place till September 11. The notice for demolition was pasted without even providing a speaking order.

"The notices issued by the Punjab Tourism (in collusion with the mining mafia) will be dealt with in accordance with law.

"The fight has just begun, have never seen cowardice and arrogance of power succeed.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts