Punjab settles 4,871 cheque bounce cases in Special Lok Adalat, awards worth Rs 130.90 crore passed

The Punjab State Legal Services Authority (PSLSA) on Saturday organised a Special Lok Adalat across the state exclusively for cheque bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, resulting in the amicable settlement of 4,871 cases and the passing of awards amounting to Rs 130.90 crore.

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The Special Lok Adalat was held under the patronage of Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, who is also the Executive Chairman of the PSLSA.

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According to Member Secretary (In-charge), Punjab State Legal Services Authority, Jagdeep Kaur Virk, as many as 175 Lok Adalat Benches were constituted across all districts and sub-divisions of Punjab. A total of 17,723 cases under Section 138 of NIA were taken up, of which 4,871 were settled amicably, resulting in awards amounting to approximately Rs 130.90 crore.

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Virk said the Special Lok Adalat enabled thousands of litigants across Punjab to secure expeditious resolution of cheque dishonour disputes, with several long-pending matters also being settled through mutual agreement. The initiative was aimed at making justice more accessible while reducing the pendency of cases before courts.

Justice Mishra appreciated the efforts of judicial officers, District Legal Services Authorities and volunteers across the state for ensuring the successful conduct of the Special Lok Adalat.

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The PSLSA also expressed gratitude to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, all District Legal Services Authorities, the state judiciary, members of the Bar, police authorities and the civil administration for their support and cooperation in organising the event.