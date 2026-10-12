SC-mandated 30% representation brings women into Bar leadership across Punjab, Haryana

More than 300 women have been elected to office-bearer and executive committee posts in Bar associations across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh following the implementation of the Supreme Court-mandated 30 per cent representation for women.

The results of the September 11 elections, compiled from around 145 associations, mark a significant change in local Bar leadership, where women have historically had limited representation.

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The mandate stems from the Supreme Court’s directions in the case of “Deeksha N Amruthesh versus State of Karnataka and others”. The court’s March 24, 2025, order mandated 30 per cent representation for women lawyers as office-bearers or executive members in district, taluka and other Bar associations. The directions were subsequently extended and reinforced through orders dated January 16, March 13 and April 16.

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In its March 13 order, the court directed the remaining High Courts to ensure that at least 30 per cent of the members involved in the election of bar association governing or executive bodies were women. It also authorised district judges to nominate women to executive committees where sufficient women members were available but had not contested elections.

The April 16 order warned that associations failing to comply with the representation requirement could face suspension and fresh elections. The court also provided for nominations to address shortfalls where women did not contest.

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The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana subsequently moved to implement the directions in Bar associations across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. The elections were conducted under the Bar Association (Constitution and Registration) Rules, 2015, framed following a 2014 Punjab and Haryana High Court direction.

In separate proceedings concerning State Bar Councils, the Supreme Court directed 30 per cent representation for women, with 20 per cent of the seats to be filled through election and 10 per cent through co-option. The directions in “Yogamaya M.G. versus Union of India” addressed women’s representation in the statutory bodies responsible for regulating the legal profession.

Public interest petitions filed by advocates Yogamaya M.G. and Shehla Chaudhary also brought the issue of women’s representation in State Bar Councils before the court.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant drew a distinction between reservation and representation, observing: “We have not provided a reservation for women; it is only representation.”

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, as of now, has seven women among its 25 members, reflecting the impact of the separate directions concerning State Bar Councils.

Women constitute nearly 22 per cent of electorate

The combined electorate for the September 11 elections stood at approximately 1,72,634 advocates — 59,255 in Punjab, 83,501 in Haryana and 29,878 in Chandigarh.

Of these, 38,023 are women, accounting for nearly 22 per cent of the total electorate. Women constitute slightly over 30 per cent of Chandigarh’s roll, around 24.5 per cent of Punjab’s and approximately 17.4 per cent of Haryana’s.

The results show women elected as presidents, vice-presidents, joint secretaries, treasurers, librarians and executive committee members across the three jurisdictions. Women candidates were elected unopposed in several associations, including Bagha Purana, Dera Bassi, Ferozepur, Gurugram, Hansi, Jaito, Kaithal, Kalka, Kapurthala, Karnal, Kosli, Malout, Mohali, Nangal, Pataudi, Phul, Samalkha, Sardulgarh and Tarn Taran.

Women also won office-bearer and executive posts in associations ranging from Abohar, Amritsar and Ajnala in Punjab to Yamunanagar, Sirsa and Ballabgarh in Haryana.

Phagwara witnessed a milestone, with advocate Harpreet Kaur becoming the first woman president of its Bar Association. She secured 97 votes against 71 polled by her rival, advocate Sanjeev Agnihotri. As many as 169 of the 176 eligible voters cast their ballots. A 92-year-old veteran advocate, Shiv Narayan Chopra, was among those who voted.

Other women elected to office-bearer posts in Phagwara included Preet Mattu as vice-president in the women’s-reserved category, Reena Rani Brar as general secretary and Renu as joint secretary. Sunny Dev was elected cashier.

In Mandi Dabwali, the contest for the president’s post ended in a tie, with advocates Kali Devi Targotra and Rajpal Singh Sidhu securing 126 votes each. The two agreed to share the term, serving for six months each.

The region had witnessed women breaking leadership barriers even before the latest mandate. The Malout Bar Association elected advocate Vidushi Rathee as its first woman president years ago, while advocates Kiran Bala Jain and Ravinder Kaur Nihalsinghwala were among the early women members of the State Bar Council.

Turnout crosses 80% at several centres

Turnout figures compiled from major polling centres indicate substantial participation in the elections. Karnal and Sonipat recorded turnout of nearly 89 per cent, with Panipat close behind. Faridabad and Amritsar crossed 80 per cent, while Patiala recorded around 78 per cent and Gurugram approximately 72 per cent. Jalandhar registered turnout of just over 62 per cent.

The results come against the backdrop of a long-standing gender imbalance in bar leadership. Women account for roughly a fifth to a quarter of the combined electorate across the three jurisdictions, but their representation in elected positions has historically been much lower.

The Supreme Court’s directions seek to address this gap by ensuring women’s participation in the governing bodies of local bar associations and State Bar Councils.

The election results across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh indicate that the mandated changes have opened leadership positions to women across a wide range of local bar bodies. Whether the increased representation translates into sustained participation in bar governance will become clearer in subsequent election cycles.