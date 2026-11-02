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Home / Legal News / Separate pay commission for high court employees emerges as key demand at national conference

Separate pay commission for high court employees emerges as key demand at national conference

Speakers emphasised that a separate pay commission would enable high court employees to secure better pay scales and facilities compared to state government employees

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:03 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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A view of Chandigarh Judicial Academy. Photo: Tribune file
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The demand for a separate pay commission for employees of high courts across the country emerged as the central issue at the annual conference of All India High Court Employees Federation, with delegates discussing employee welfare and sharing practices followed in their respective high courts.

The conference, held under the aegis of Punjab and Haryana High Court Employees Welfare Association at Chandigarh Judicial Academy, witnessed detailed deliberations on issues concerning employees, with particular emphasis on the need for a separate pay commission to determine their pay scales and facilities.

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The federation has already filed a writ petition before the Supreme Court, which is pending. During the discussions, it was pointed out that no independent study had been conducted for high courts since Independence. Speakers emphasised that a separate pay commission would enable high court employees to secure better pay scales and facilities compared to state government employees.

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Delegates from various high courts across the country participated in the conference and shared the best practices followed in their respective institutions. Issues concerning employee welfare were discussed during the deliberations.

The conference was presided over by Dr Harsha Pravin Patil of the Bombay High Court, Nagpur Bench, National President of All India High Court Employees Federation, along with members of the federation’s national executive committee.

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Punjab and Haryana High Court Judges Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj and Justice Ravindra Malik attended the event as chief guests. Employees of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and delegates representing other high courts across the country participated in the conference.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Employees Welfare Association President Vinod Dhatterwal, General Secretary Sanjeev Verma and other office-bearers were also present.

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