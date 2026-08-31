Take immediate cognisance, ensure restoration of sanitation services: High Court tells Chief Secretary

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has called upon Haryana Chief Secretary to take “immediate cognisance” of the sanitation situation in the State and ensure prompt “restoration of sanitation services”. The direction came as a Division Bench observed that the continued denial of proper sanitation had raised an issue of “widespread public importance” and the prevailing situation could not be permitted to continue.

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The Bench also made it clear that the State was required to decide the sanitation workers’ demands in accordance with its policies and the law, while taking all legally permissible measures necessary to ensure proper sanitation.

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The Bench was hearing a petition filed in public interest against the State of Haryana and other respondents by Gokul Setia. Among other things, he had contended that sanitation operations had come to a standstill in entire State of Haryana due to the protests by the workers resulting in accumulation of garbage at various places, creating a threat to public health.

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At the onset, the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor asserted: “Sanitation workers throughout the State of Haryana are on strike since August 6. The mere fact that in some places, garbage has been removed, would hardly be a substitute for engagement of regular employees for sanitation purposes”.

The assertion came as a status report filed in the matter by the Secretary to the Government of Haryana, Urban Local Bodies Department, furnishing details regarding the removal of garbage from “specified locations”, failed to find favour. “The status report hardly explains the issue which is raised in the present matter,” the court observed.

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The Bench also recorded the petitioner’s contention that the photographs annexed with the status report were of particular spots “whereas the malaise faced by the citizens’ spreads to all other districts across the State of Haryana.”

Making it clear that sanitation services were required for maintaining pristine environs, the Bench asserted: “Proper sanitation is one of the essential services that are required to be provided for a clean environment in urban townships, and denial of such services for nearly two months clearly raises an issue of widespread public importance”

Questioning the continuation of the deadlock, the Bench observed: “It is not clear as to why the stalemate has continued. The State otherwise has to take a call on the demands of the sanitation workers in accordance with its own policies and as per law. The measures which may be required in law to ensure proper sanitation have to be resorted to. The situation cannot be allowed to go on, in the manner as it exists”.

Against this backdrop, the court called upon the Chief Secretary to intervene and ensure restoration of sanitation services. “We call upon the Chief Secretary, State of Haryana, to take immediate cognizance of the situation and ensure that appropriate action, as is warranted at the level of the State, is taken so as to ensure immediate restoration of sanitation services,” the Bench directed.

The court, on the previous date of hearing, had made it clear that a general assurance from the State would not be enough. “A mere statement that attempts are being made to restore the services, would not suffice,” it had observed.

The Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, was also directed to ensure restoration of the services forthwith. “In the event there is a deadlock, the authorities may employ any method found convenient to ensure that the accumulation of garbage is stopped forthwith,” the Bench had asserted. The case will now come up for further hearing on September 16.