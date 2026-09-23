Teachers shouldn’t be forced to knock on High Court doors for LTC dues

Expressing concern over teachers being compelled to engage in unnecessary litigation for their dues, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Haryana to release forthwith LTC benefits to all eligible employees for the “pending block years”. Justice Harpreet Singh Brar also directed the Finance Department to make the requisite funds available for the purpose. The direction covers eligible employees whose details are set out in the affidavit dated September 16 filed before the Court by Haryana Director-General, Higher Education.

“Respondent–Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Finance, Government of Haryana, is directed to make the requisite funds available. The respondents/competent authority are further directed to ensure that LTC benefits under the extant instructions are released forthwith to all eligible employees for the pending block years, whose details are set out in the affidavit dated September 16,” Justice Brar asserted.

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The affidavit placed before Justice Brar’s Bench showed 133 pending LTC cases involving teaching and non-teaching staff of government colleges and district/sub-divisional libraries. The cases comprise 19 relating to government colleges for the 2016-19 block, 107 for 2020-23, one relating to District/Sub-Divisional Libraries for 2016-19 and six for 2020-23.

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Impact on teachers

Justice Brar asserted the teachers indubitably held a special place in society and contributed immensely in nation building, “for it is in their hands that the future of the country, in the form of its students, is moulded and shaped”.

Justice Brar added the teachers were entrusted with the noble task of imparting knowledge and instilling values in the young minds of the nation – a task no less significant than any other in the service of the State.

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“However, it appears that such teachers are being made to engage in unnecessary litigation for claiming their settled and accrued entitlements that ought to have been extended to them without demur. If teachers are repeatedly made to knock at the doors of this Court for redressal of such legitimate grievances, one wonders how they are expected to devote their undivided attention and energies to the noble task of teaching, which ought to be their primary concern,” Justice Brar asserted.

Policy still in force

Justice Brar took note of the State counsel’s submission that the Haryana Government’s instructions dated February 5, 2009, relating to the new LTC scheme, were still in force. The State, however, submitted that the scheme was proposed to be withdrawn from January 1, 2028, from the next four-year block, and that the earlier LTC facility governed by instructions dated December 31, 1984, would thereafter be implemented through detailed revised instructions. The State counsel added LTC could not be paid in certain cases owing to non-availability of funds and the capping of bills by the Finance Department/Treasury and Accounts Department on the e-Salary portal.

Referring to an earlier order in a related matter, Justice Brar asserted a perusal of a clause in instructions dated April 21, 2010, clearly indicated that a month’s salary in lieu of LTC was admissible only to an employee completing a year of regular and continuous service. The benefit was inadmissible before completion of one year of regular service. The policy/clarification dated April 21, 2010, did not require an employee to submit a formal application for availing the benefit, and the State counsel was not in a position to dispute the position.

“The failure of respondent- Director, Higher Education, to file a specific affidavit in this regard vindicates the stand of the petitioners that their claims have been withheld without any justifiable cause. Moreover, the policy continues to remain in force,” Justice Brar added.

Before parting with the order, Justice Brar asserted: “Without commenting further upon the conduct of the respondents, one opportunity is granted with the earnest hope that the crystallised rights of the employees under the extant instructions governing payment of LTC benefits shall be given effect to and the admissible benefits released without any further delay”.