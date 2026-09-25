Threat to lawyer to withdraw case ‘direct attack’ on justice system: HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the registration of an FIR and ordered constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by an Inspector-General of Police, after a lawyer allegedly received threats from an unknown caller to withdraw a case pending before the court.

Taking a serious view of the incident, the High Court observed that the alleged attempt was not merely a threat to an individual lawyer but amounted to an interference with the administration of justice and was a “direct attack on the institution”. The SIT was also authorised to investigate the alleged roles of criminals, police officials and jail officials in the incident, with the court directing that appropriate action be taken against officials found involved.

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Justice N.S. Shekhawat directed UT SSP to register an FIR on the basis of an application by the lawyer and directed the DGP to immediately constitute SIT to investigate the matter fairly and impartially. The SSP was also directed to assess the threat perception of the counsel and his family and take action as per law.

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Justice Shekhawat further observed that such an attempt “clearly” made out a case for criminal contempt and recorded: “At the same time, this incident highlights a criminal nexus between the criminals, jail officials and officials of Punjab Police.”

The court said the incident had a significance beyond the threat allegedly extended to the counsel. “Earlier, only the general public was being threatened by the gangsters, but now an attempt has been made to obstruct the course of justice and it is a direct attack on the institution as well, and such interference in the administration of justice cannot be taken lightly,” Justice Shekhawat asserted.

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The directions by Justice Shekhawat came on an application seeking necessary directions to the officials concerned to protect the life and liberty of the counsel. The application stated that “gangsters from the jail are threatening the learned counsel to withdraw the case.”

The counsel submitted that two days prior to the date of hearing—September 22, he received a phone call on his mobile number from an unknown international number. The unknown caller threatened the counsel and claimed “they had large network in the Punjab as well as other side of the border.” The caller also allegedly stated “even the jail and police officials have joined hands with them.” The counsel immediately disconnected the call.

The counsel thereafter received seven recorded voice messages and 17 missed calls. The order recorded that it was conveyed to the counsel in the recorded messages that certain individuals were facing “severe difficulties in using mobile phones inside jail because of him” and he was threatened to withdraw the petition from the High Court.

The caller also stated that “they had complete knowledge of the counsel’s family and a lesson would be taught to them if the petition was not withdrawn.” The court recorded that “all the messages were containing threatening words” and that the counsel apprehended a threat to his life and liberty.

After hearing the counsel and perusing the record with his assistance, the court held that “from the averments made in the application, a cognizable offence is made out” and directed the SSP to register the FIR on the basis of the application filed by the counsel before the Court.

“Every attempt shall be made to investigate the matter fairly and impartially,” the Bench observed, adding it was expected that the criminals, who threatened the counsel, would be arrested immediately.”