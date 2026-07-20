Time-bound trial directions not justified amid mounting pendency: HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that issuing directions for time-bound disposal of cases is “neither justified nor called for" as the courts across the country are burdened with a large number of matters. The Bench, at the same time, asserted that every court was duty-bound to deal with urgent matters as expeditiously as possible.

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The observations came as Justice Vikram Aggarwal directed a trial court to make "concerted efforts" to decide the trial in a case as expeditiously as possible. The Bench was hearing a petition for quashing an FIR registered on April 21, 2017, for cheating and other offences under Sections 66(B) of the Information Technology Act and Section 420 of the IPC at Gurugram Sadar police station.

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The petitioner’s counsel, during the course of hearing, submitted that the FIR was registered as far back as in 2017 and final report had been submitted on March 5, 2020. As such, a direction was required to be issued to the trial Court to decide the trial in a time bound manner.

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Giving details, the counsel added the case was adjourned multiple times. The investigating officer was also called by the Court concerned “as there were ambiguous facts mentioned in the charge sheet and the same needed to be explained by the investigating officer but he is not appearing”. The counsel submitted that grave prejudice had been caused to him by the inordinate delay caused on account of apathy on the part of the investigating officer.

After hearing the contentions, Justice Aggarwal observed: “This Court is conscious of the fact that Courts are overburdened with a large number of cases and to issue a direction for time bound disposal is neither justified nor called for”.

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The Bench, at the same time, stressed that pendency of cases could not dilute the obligation of courts to ensure prompt adjudication: “It has to be borne in mind that important rights of parties are involved in all litigations and each Court is duty bound to deal with urgent issues as expeditiously as possible. Justice, it is said, should not only be done but should also be seen to have been done,” Justice Aggarwal asserted.

Before parting with the order, Justice Aggarwal added: “In view of the matter, the present petition is disposed of with a direction to the Court concerned to make concerted efforts to decide the trial as expeditiously as possible, especially keeping in view the fact that the FIR was registered in 2017 and the final report was submitted on March 5, 2020 while charges having been framed in 2026”.