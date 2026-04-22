When fear knocks often enough, court asks who guards whom: HC seeks Punjab’s security policy

Confronted with a spate of pleas seeking round-the-clock protection, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday flagged the need for a broader policy review before calling for an affidavit from the Punjab Police. It has been asked to specify the criteria governing the grant of security, the number of persons extended such cover within and outside the State, and the strength of police personnel deployed for the purpose.

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“This court has noticed that multiple petitions are filed before this Court seeking round-the-clock security. There is a need to look into the policy of the State qua security. Accordingly, ADGP (Security) is hereby directed to file an affidavit disclosing the criteria of providing security, the number of persons within the State or outside the State who are extended security and the number of police personnel currently deployed with the aforesaid persons,” Justice Jagmohan Bansal asserted. The Bench also fixed May 12 for further hearing in the matter.

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The direction came on a petition filed against the State of Punjab and other respondents through counsel Armaan Saggar. He was, among other things, seeking protection of life and liberty for himself and his family after alleging a threat from a gang.

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Appearing for the petitioner, Saggar argued that adequate protection was not ensured despite a clear threat perception. Describing it as “the second round of litigation”, she contended that the petitioner—a government transport, labour contractor and Vice-Chairman of a Zila Parishad—had earlier approached the High Court.

The Bench was told that two motorcyclists on November 1, 2025, fired multiple rounds in his direction. As many as six empty cartridges were recovered by the police, and an FIR was registered in the matter the next day at Sultanpur Lodhi police station under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Saggar further submitted that a person subsequently “openly took responsibility for the incident.”

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Saggar added some accused were arrested, others were still at large. She also referred to a press statement issued by the Director-General of Police on November 19, 2025, regarding the recovery of weapons and the arrest of an alleged “member of the extortion gang”

Saggar added the High Court on December 3, 2025, disposed of his plea with a direction to the authorities to decide his representation. “Despite threat perception, he was assigned two ASIs. However, after one month, one ASI was withdrawn, and at present he has only one ASI and that too during the daytime”

Subsequent representations dated February 9 and March 12, seeking enhanced protection allegedly evoked no response, even as fresh threat calls were received.

Taking note of the facts, Justice Bansal expanded the scope of the matter to examine the State’s policy framework governing the grant of security cover.