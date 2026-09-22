When Rs 15,000 stood between a matrimonial settlement and a stalemate, 4 advocates pool money to bridge the alimony gap

When a husband said he could not arrange another Rs 15,000 to settle his matrimonial dispute, an agreement that appeared within reach before the Punjab and Haryana High Court suddenly seemed to be slipping away. It was then four advocates stepped in, voluntarily contributing the amount to bridge the gap and help the estranged couple bring their dispute to an end.

Sometimes a matrimonial dispute does not end with a courtroom victory. Sometimes it ends with the lawyers putting their hands into their own pockets. This is what happened before Justice Harkesh Manuja’s Bench when the estranged couple, who had agreed to part ways, found their settlement held up over a difference of just Rs 15,000 in the permanent alimony amount.

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The wife had agreed to accept Rs 3.15 lakh as full and final settlement, but the husband said he could arrange only Rs 3 lakh. He told the High Court that his mother was paralysed and that even the Rs 3 lakh would have to be raised through loans from family and friends.

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What followed was an unusual intervention by members of the Bar. Justice Manuja recorded in his order that advocate Sachin Jain, present in court, stated that he was a member of NGO Satya Foundation which helped the needy, poor persons and old age homes. He offered Rs 5,000 from the organisation to bridge the gap. Two other advocates — Rahul Rathore and Chanderkant Thakur—volunteered Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,500y, while advocate Raj Kumar offered another Rs 2,500.

The entire amount was then paid online to the husband and transmitted to the wife the same day, enabling the parties to complete their settlement. The episode unfolded in a transfer application filed by the wife, seeking transfer of her husband's divorce petition from the Family Court at Moonak in Sangrur district to a competent court at Ludhiana.

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The matter took a different turn when the parties appeared before the High Court on September 10. The court was informed that they had agreed to settle their matrimonial dispute, with the husband agreeing to pay Rs 3 lakh as permanent alimony, besides returning furniture.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, the wife said that some gold ornaments were still in the husband's custody and that he was denying their return. After persuasion and efforts by their counsel, the wife agreed to accept Rs 3.15 lakh towards permanent alimony as full and final settlement. The husband, however, expressed his inability to arrange the additional Rs 15,000.

Justice Manuja recorded that the contributions were “purely voluntary and out of their own accord” and were made solely to facilitate settlement between the parties. The terms of the settlement were reduced to writing and taken on record. With the settlement completed, counsel for the wife chose not to press the transfer application.

The High Court consequently dismissed the transfer application as “not pressed” and directed that the settlement’s copy be forwarded to the Family Court at Moonak, where the husband's petition under Section 13 of the Hindu Marriage Act was pending. Justice Manuja also placed on record his appreciation for both sides' counsel and the four advocates who made the monetary contributions.