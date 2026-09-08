Written-test topper cannot demand higher interview marks, says High Court

A candidate securing higher marks in the written examination cannot, merely on that basis, claim that he should have been awarded higher marks in the interview, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has held.

It also ruled that marks awarded by an interview panel comprising eminent persons have to be accepted as genuine unless manipulation is proved.

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“Merely that somebody has more marks in the written examination, such candidate is supposed to be given higher marks can also not be accepted,” a Division Bench of Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Minderjeet Yadav observed.

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The Bench made the observation while dismissing two appeals against the March 11, 2025, order of a Single Judge, which had dismissed a challenge to the selection of Inspectors of Police (Male) in Haryana Police.

The recruitment was pursuant to advertisement dated July 22, 2008, for 20 posts—nine in the general category and the remaining in various reserved categories.

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The Bench was told that one of the candidates, who had secured 145 marks in the written examination and seven in the interview, stood first in the waiting list with 152 marks. He alleged, among other things, that despite securing higher marks in the written examination, he was given very few marks in the interview to favour other selected candidates.

The Bench rejected the allegation in the absence of any specific allegation against an individual member of the Selection Committee.

“The Selection Committee were of eminent people. Hence, in the absence of any specific allegations qua anyone, general allegations that the appellant was given lesser marks in order to appoint somebody else cannot be accepted,” it said.

The Bench further held that the interview performance could not be presumed to have been manipulated merely because a candidate had performed better in the written examination.

“The performance of such candidate in the interview unless and until proved, has been manipulated, marks given by eminent people in the interview has to be accepted as genuine,” the Bench said.

The appeals also questioned smudging of OMR sheets. The Court noted that smudging was found among non-selected candidates too and that there was no rule providing for disqualification on that account. In the absence of proof of foul play, it held that the smudging could not be treated against the selected candidates.

On discrepancies in signatures on the two examination papers, the Bench said nervousness could account for the variations and that impersonation could not be concluded without scientific evidence.

Finding that the Single Judge’s order had not been proven perverse either on facts or law, the Bench found no ground for interference and dismissed the appeals.