A year after Op Sindoor, Armed Forces open tri-services ‘drone warfare’ training school 

A year after the India-Pakistan skirmish in May last year highlighted the use of drones in modern warfare, the Indian Armed forces have opened a tri-services ‘drone warfare’ training school.

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Serving officials from all the three services will be trained at what has been named ‘Tri Service Unmanned Aerial Systems School’.

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Located at a frontline airbase in Punjab, the ‘school’ was inaugurated by the Western Air Command Chief Air Marshal George Thomas on Wednesday.

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Air Marshal Thomas reviewed the operational preparedness of the base.

The Western Air Command said in a post on X that the drone warfare school would be the centre for training, tactics development and integration of all training, tactics and procedures of force structures and UAV capabilities.

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The India-Pakistan skirmish in May last year had witnessed large-scale tri-service deployment of drones and missiles for precision strikes deep inside Pakistan.

The Armed Forces — the Army and the Air Force — had effectively neutralised hundreds of enemy drones across the entire western frontier through an integrated air defence shield.

In April this year, the Army released the ‘Technology Roadmap for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Loitering Munitions’, a 50-page document focusing on indigenous drone technology.

As many as 30 types of UAS and loitering munitions covering 80 variants across five categories — surveillance, strike, air defence, special roles and logistics, which can be deployed for different operational situations and terrain conditions have been identified.

The IAF is focusing on its own set of drones and counter-drones systems.