Brainstorming session on future warfare to mark 1st anniversary

The military will mark the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor — the skirmish with Pakistan in May last year — with a high-level brainstorming session of the three services focused on future warfare, emerging domains such as cyber and space, and advancing self-reliance in defence technology.

Advertisement

A two-day ‘Joint Commanders’ Conference’ will be held in Jaipur on May 7-8 to deliberate on “military capability in new domains”. The conference will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Defence, modern warfare is shifting towards a more complex, technology-driven paradigm. Artificial intelligence and unmanned systems are redefining warfare, with threats now spilling beyond battlefields into invisible frontiers, it added.

Advertisement

The conference will serve as a key platform to assess challenges in emerging domains such as cyber, space and cognitive warfare, and to chart a roadmap for building a resilient, future-ready force with a decisive edge.

A central focus will be accelerating indigenisation and aatmanirbharta in defence production by fostering a domestic innovation ecosystem.

Advertisement

The event will also include demonstrations of in-house futuristic technologies and the release of new doctrines on warfare concepts and operational strategies.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan is expected to brief commanders on proposals to create integrated theatre commands. Speaking at a lecture at the United Service Institution of India on May 4, he said three sets of recommendations on theatre commands have been submitted to the Ministry of Defence.

At the conference, the top leadership of the armed forces will be apprised of the roadmap for achieving greater jointness — moving from coordination to unity of effort.

Theatre commands refer to geographically defined operational areas under a single military commander, who would control all war-fighting assets, including aircraft, helicopters, artillery, tanks, equipment and personnel.