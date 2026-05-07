This is new India, will reply to every hostile act of Pak: Punjab Governor

On the eve of the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria asserted that India has fundamentally changed in its response to cross-border aggression, declaring that “this is a new India” which will continue to give Pakistan a “befitting reply” to every hostile act.

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In a 30-minute exclusive freewheeling interview with The Tribune at Punjab Lok Bhavan on Wednesday, Kataria said Punjab and Chandigarh were among Pakistan’s biggest targets during Operation Sindoor, with multiple missiles and drones aimed at the region.

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“Pakistan targeted Punjab and Chandigarh like no other part of the country. The sheer number of missiles and drones aimed at this side showed their intent. Golden Temple, Amritsar, border districts, airports, IAF bases and other vital installations were all on their radar,” he said.

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Kataria said Indian forces successfully neutralised all incoming attacks and retaliated with precision strikes.

“We not only intercepted and destroyed those attacks mid-air, but also hit terror camps and strategic Pakistani installations with utmost precision and success,” he said.

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Calling Operation Sindoor a defining moment, the Governor said, “India no longer responds to Pakistani provocations with mere diplomatic protests.”

“There was a time when Pakistan carried out provocations and India would respond with letters and condemnations. That era is over. This is new India. Every hostile act will be met with a forceful and fitting response,” he said.

Recalling his first experience as Governor of a border state during an active military conflict, Kataria said he remained awake through the operation, constantly monitoring developments.

“I saw the entire action and reaction unfold. Our Army, Air Force, BSF, police, administration and local residents worked in remarkable coordination to thwart every attack without allowing major damage to life or property,” he said.

Praising residents of border villages, Kataria said their courage reflected the true spirit of Punjab.

“People living along the border displayed extraordinary bravery. Despite being under direct threat, they did not flee. They stood their ground. That is real Punjabi valour,” he said.

Kataria claimed Pakistan was forced into a ceasefire due to India’s sustained offensive pressure and international diplomatic isolation.

“It was our forceful action that compelled Pakistan to surrender and pushed the global community to pressure for a ceasefire,” he said.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance, Kataria said the ceasefire did not mark the end of Operation Sindoor.

“It is a ceasefire in operation, not the end of Operation Sindoor. Our preparedness has only strengthened over the past year. We are more alert, more self-reliant and more capable of responding to any future provocation,” he said.

Referring to the twin blasts in Jalandhar and Amritsar on the eve of the operation’s anniversary, Kataria alleged Pakistan’s hand behind the incidents.

“These blasts clearly appear to be part of Pakistan’s conspiracy to disturb peace and create panic in Punjab. We will not allow such designs to succeed. Those responsible will be identified and punished in the strictest possible manner,” he said.

He added that Central and state agencies were jointly investigating the incidents and did not rule out the involvement of local collaborators.

“Some disgruntled local elements may also be involved and could be acting at Pakistan’s behest. Investigations are underway,” he said.

Taking exception to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s allegation that the BJP orchestrated the blasts for electoral gains, Kataria termed the remark “unreasonable and uncalled for”.

“Such statements from a responsible person holding constitutional office are unfortunate. At a time like this, all of us should focus on identifying the real perpetrators and ensuring strict punishment. That alone would be true patriotism,” he said.

Kataria also underlined the continuing challenge of Pakistan-sponsored drone smuggling along the border, saying anti-drone systems and village-level intelligence networks had significantly strengthened over the past year.

“Pakistan knows it cannot defeat India militarily. It is now trying to weaken our youth through drugs and weapons sent via drones. But our preparedness has improved substantially and the fight against this threat continues,” he said.

Ending with a message to citizens, Kataria urged continued vigilance and unity.

“The security of the nation is a collective responsibility. The public, security forces, administration and volunteers must remain alert and united. Together, we will defeat every conspiracy against India,” he said.