We remain steadfast in resolve to defeat terrorism: PM Modi on Op Sindoor anniversary

On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the Armed Forces for their valour and said India remained steadfast in its resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem.

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PM Modi, who changed his display picture on X to showcase the logo of Operation Sindoor, said that a year ago, our armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during Operation Sindoor.

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“They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour,” he said.

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PM Modi added that Operation Sindoor reflected India’s firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security.

“It also highlighted the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of our armed forces. At the same time, it showcased the growing jointness among our forces and underlined the strength that India’s quest for self-reliance in the defence sector has brought to our national security. Today, a year later, we remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem,” he added.

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