Other Classifieds

ARCHITECTURE
CL21113816
Architect/ Draft person. Full time/ PT, self-motivated, English & Computer literate candidate to design houses on (CAD). Working online from home. Experience preferred. Email bio-data. Contact Surjit: +9198769-06753 on WhatsApp Bhalla Art: 98554-46358, email: drafttech2@gmail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
4 terrorists killed in separate encounters in J-K
The encounters take place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara ...
7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi
13 fire tenders rushed to the site
Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Speculative, may create panic: Govt
US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands
An immigrant to the US from Kashmir, Duggal, 50, has been ra...
Russia kidnapped mayor, alleges Ukraine President Zelenskyy
Kirill Timoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential...